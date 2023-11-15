Supriya Pathak reveals Sridevi asked her to talk like Hansa on flight: ‘Normally an actor will never come by herself’

Supriya Pathak has played several iconic roles but her role as Hansa Parekh continues be one of her most loved. The actor is now back with a movie, titled Khichdi 2. In a new interview, she revealed that she once met Sridevi on a flight and what happened next was something she had never anticipated from a star of her stature. Also read: Khichdi 2 Mission Paanthukistan teaser: Hansa, Praful, Babuji go on a secret mission; film to release week after Tiger 3 Sridevi was a big fan of Supriya Pathak's Hansa from Khichdi.

When Supriya met Sridevi

Opening about her meeting with Sridevi, Supriya told Puja Talwar in an interview, “I was coming from the US and Sridevi was in the same flight with us. Naturally, she is great, one of my favourite actors. We met and she was very happy to meet me. When we boarded the flight, normally an actor will never come by himself/herself and ask you to enact a character. It's not done because you are an actor, and you don't expect it.”

She further said, "I just went and sat and she came to me and said, ‘I am so sorry but can you please speak like Hansa.’ I said, ‘oh my god.' I was so happy. I said, ‘Hello, how are, khana kha ke jana.’ She was so thrilled throughout the flight, she kept laughing. She was a great, great fan of Khichdi.”

More about Khichdi 2

Khichdi was a hit TV show which was later turned into a movie. Its sequel, an adventure comedy titled Khichdi 2 Mission Paanthukistan, is all set to hit the theatres on November 17. It will mark the comeback of Supriya as Hansa, Rajeev Mehta as Praful, Anang Desai as Babuji, Vandana Pathak as Jayshree, Jamnadas Majethia as Himanshu. Kirti Kulhari has joined the cast for the film.

Opening up about the love she received for her role of Hansa over the years, Supriya told ANI, "It was important for me to believe that such character exists and then I imbibed it and put it across the audience. The love received by Hansa made me believe that she's a beautiful character and I love playing the role of Hansa."

Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON