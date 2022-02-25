Sushmita Sen on why she isn’t signing too much work: I have always been a very exclusive person

Many would assume that after courting global acclaim for her web series, Aarya, actor Sushmita Sen would be on a signing spree. But, that’s not the case and the actor explains why.

“Apart from Aarya, there are two other scripts that I have green-lit which we are still work in progress. And that’s what I want to do. I have always been a very exclusive person,” Sen reasons, adding, “I’ve never believed in doing a lot, but doing little with everything you got. It is the kind of commitment I understand in life. So, whether it’s my professional, personal or social life, I follow that.”

The former Miss Universe goes on to explain why unlike most Bollywood stars, she still does not have an active PR machinery in place working on creating her image.

“I don’t have a PR and publicist because I’m a discrete person. I like to put all of my efforts into something. I have to be one on one with people. I don’t want a lot of noise. I just want conversations,” admits the 46-year-old.

And this philosophy also reflects in her career graph so far, as she has made a name for herself while being selective with projects, and being on a hiatus for several years.

“Through my career, it is exactly what I want to achieve. I want to achieve one on one equation with the people — my audiences as well as my well wishers. I want to be able to do good work so that I have additional new audiences, people who may not have watched my work before, maybe an entire new generation that looks at it and says there’s ‘imandari’ here. That’s very important for me,” says the actor, known for projects such as Main Hoon Na, Aankhen, Biwi No. 1 and Filhaal.

Sen shares she likes to evolve with every project she does. “In the process (of working on a project), I grow as an actor and as a creative person. So that’s my plan, and that’s what I want to do,” she adds.

Moreover, the actor asserts that she is not afraid of criticism or failure. She, in fact, likes to embrace them all.

“It’s very important for me to live my truth, it doesn’t matter what aspect of my life it is about. Sometimes you will be applauded for it, and sometimes you will be served the brick bats. But whatever happens, you have to learn how to withstand that to stay true to who you are. As I get older, my promise to myself is to be better at being that truth to live more of it to become more of me,” she ends.

