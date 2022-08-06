Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Lalit Modi says she's 'looking hot' in new post, is 'finally' sharing pics from their holiday

Sushmita Sen shared photos from her vacation on Instagram. Sushmita's boyfriend, businessman Lalit Modi showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post. Last month, Lalit shared a bunch of photos with Sushmita on social media and announced that the two are dating. Also Read: Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are dating, he announces with romantic pics; Twitter asks 'ye kab hua'

Sharing a video of herself in which she is seen taking a dive in Mediterranean Sea, she wrote, “Align, pause, breathe…let go. A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea. Beautifully captured @itsalways_ Where life has depth…I am all in. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Lalit Modi commented, “Looking hot in Sardinia.” One fan replied to his comment, “Why are you telling her location?” Another one said, “Pyaar ho toh aisa (Love should be like this).”

On Friday, Sushmita had shared a photo of herself on Instagram. She captioned it, “The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeah, a really good one. #strikeapose #clickclick. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.” Lalit Modi commented, “Love the posts on the #sardinia trip finally."

Sushmita Sen shared a picture from her vacation.

On July 14, Lalit Modi announced on social media that he is dating Sushmita. He made the revelation, while sharing a bunch of photo on his social media accounts, and called Sushmita his ‘better half’. He wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Before this, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains,” she had posted on her Instagram handle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON