Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is no stranger to death-defying stunts. The star is known not just for performing his own stunts in films but also for upping the ante on stage. He recently combined the two when he performed at an awards show in Mumbai while his clothes were on fire. Videos from the event have since surfaced online, with stunned reactions from fans.

Akshay Kumar's fiery stunt at Global Peace Honours 2026

Akshay Kumar performs at the Global Peace Honours 2026. more less

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On Saturday, the Global Peace Honours 2026 were held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai with performances from some of Bollywood's biggest names. Akshay Kumar took the stage too, as he danced to some of his popular tracks.

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Videos from the event have surfaced on social media, showing the actor performing while his trousers are set ablaze as he holds a sword. In the visuals, Akshay can be seen wearing a black sleeveless outfit paired with camouflage-printed trousers, a brown belt, and a matching crossbody strap. He completed his look with a bright orange safa. In one video, dancers set his trousers on fire as Akshay holds a sword. In another, he holds a fiery prop above his head as performers dance around him.

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{{^usCountry}} The performance, featuring real flames and a sword as Teri Mitti played in the background, created a dramatic visual of stepping into danger. It also reflected the theme of the ceremony, which paid tribute to security personnel and victims who showed courage in the face of terror. Fans react to Akshay's performance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The performance, featuring real flames and a sword as Teri Mitti played in the background, created a dramatic visual of stepping into danger. It also reflected the theme of the ceremony, which paid tribute to security personnel and victims who showed courage in the face of terror. Fans react to Akshay's performance {{/usCountry}}

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The actor’s performance soon caught the attention of social media users, with several clips from the event circulating online. “The khiladi never fails to amaze,” wrote one. “Only Akshay can do this,” marvelled another.

This is not the first time Akshay has performed fire stunts in front of a live audience. Known for his action roles and daredevil acts, the actor has performed similar stunts on several occasions over the years. One comment on Twitter (now X) read, “Even after years of watching him do this, I get stunned every time.”

About the Global Peace Honours 2026

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the annual Global Peace Honours recognises people who have shown courage and stood against terrorism. The event also remembers victims of terrorist attacks and aims to promote peace, humanity and unity.

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The 2026 edition of the event was attended by several well-known personalities, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, spiritual guru Sadhguru, industrialist Anant Ambani, and actors Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and Vikrant Massey, among others.