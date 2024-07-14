Terence Lewis agrees 'gymnastics' took over dance reality shows at one point: ‘Mujhe bahut gussa aata tha’

Terence Lewis heaps praise on Gen Z

When asked about how unique is India's Best Dancer 4 as compared to its previous seasons, Terence says, “The level of talent in this season is truly exceptional. The younger generation, often referred to as Gen Z, has grown up in the era of social media, and this has greatly influenced their dance skills. Their exposure to different dance styles and techniques is remarkable, and it seems like they have picked up from where previous generations left off. They demonstrate intelligence and perform with effortless grace. Unlike past generations, today's young dancers are more composed, relaxed, and passionate about their craft. They can also get fame from YouTube and social media. Overall, they are very happy, content and sorted out. Additionally, I believe that Samarpan Lama set a high standard for contemporary dance with his performance last year.”

He adds, “Before that everyone was ulta pulta kudo jump karo turn karo, gymnastic ban gaya tha, mujhe bohot gussa aa rha tha (Before that, contestants were jumping and made it into gymnastics, that really angered me). Finally, Samarpan Lama has broken through the clutter, and that's why the contemporary dancers in this season are fantastic. They are not just doing flips; they are really dancing. What's great is that underground dancers who wouldn't have participated earlier are now coming to our show, bringing a unique passion for dancing.”

Terence says new generation is devoted to dance

While reflecting on the current generation of dancers, the choreographer points out, “There was a time when people pursued dancing as a way to earn a living. Children from humble and underprivileged backgrounds sought careers in dancing. Today kids from rich and affluent families are opting for dancing career not for money but because of their love and admiration for the art form. Unke liye dance kamane ka nahi balki khud ko tarashne ka zariya hai (For them dance is a medium to carve and refine their talent). Unlike in the past, where dancers' careers often peaked once they achieved fame, today's dancers constantly strive to enhance their skills and bring innovation to their style through workshops and other means. In the competitive age of the internet, hard work is essential to stay at the top level.”

Terence Lewis weighs in on classical and fusion dance

When asked about the need for the younger generation to learn classical dance while working on their craft, Terence says, “Shivanshu Soni (India's Best Dancer Season 3) has been my favorite contestant. He performs Kathak and fusion dance beautifully, incorporating the essence of Kathak. It's a delight to watch him perform. While we've all seen Kathak before, his innovative approach to breaking it into different forms is truly refreshing. I think it is the way forward.”

Terence Lewis calls Karisma Kapoor grounded and humble

On her working equation with Geeta and Karisma, Terence tells, “There is an unmatched ease and comfort level with Geeta. Agar usne kuchh cheeze miss kar di hain contestant ke bare me to main use cover up kar deta hoon and vice-versa (If she misses to say some important points about the contestants regarding their performance then I cover it up and vice-versa). Karisma is there to judge the entertainment, energy and emotions. I have never worked with her but I know she is very hard-working and I have seen her body of work. She has worked in so many movies in the 90s and has done so many dance songs with Govinda Ji. Most movies in the 90s were dancing oriented. So, I think she has danced a lot and she is very humble and grounded. So, I think she will relate to those who are hard-working.”

Terence praises Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba dance

When asked about his favourite actor among the younger lot in terms of dancing style, the India's Best Dancer judge says, “Vicky Kaushal is my favourite. I'm so pleasantly surprised to see Vicky's Tauba Tauba hook step in Afro hip-hop style. Unfortunately, humare jo diggaj kalakaar hain, who are great dancers, have been somehow stuck in their zone, jo wo karte aa rhe hain (Unfortunately, our experienced and talented artists, who are great dancers, have been somehow stuck in their zone, which they have been doing since a long time). Then I wondered why the dancer-actors have stayed far from the new trend. Finally, Vicky Kaushal has started doing things that today's generation likes to see. We have also seen Nora (Fatehi) doing that step in many ways. Seeing a male actor doing difficult steps and breaking the new-age choreography is great. So, I think Vicky Kaushal is a great actor and a cool dancer.”

Terence says today's dancers need to be well-prepared

On being asked about the changes and challenges he has witnessed as a dance reality show judge, Terence opines, “I started from 2008-09 as a judge. But after 2015 I had to update because major changes have taken place in the dance forms. Luckily, I have an international connection as I travel abroad to teach dance. This allows me to observe the work of many choreographers and stay updated on the latest changes and trends in dance. At times, I also take classes with young dancers, which requires me to continuously educate myself in order to accurately assess and appreciate them. Interacting with these young dancers has improved my skills and I've had to be very proactive in updating my knowledge, as many new dancers are emerging from the new generation.”

He further adds, “Despite the social media influence and slight decline in television audiences our show stays strong because of the dancing talents. This time around we have such unique and incredible dancers that those we rejected could create two other dance shows, such is their talent. But we can only select 12 participants. So, I feel said that we don't have enough dance shows. I know people want to create their own content these days through Instagram and other social media platforms. But TV has a different spike and a wider reach, which can be a huge platform for a dancer. However, I am happy that dancers are benefitting from social media as well.”