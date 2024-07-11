Karisma Kapoor reminisces her childhood on India's Best Dancer 4: ‘My mom used to tell me to go out…’

Actor Karisma Kapoor recently spoke about what she was as a child on India’s Best Dancer season 4. After learning more about a 17-year-old contestant called Vaishnavi Shekhawat, she talked about the similarities between them, reminiscing about her childhood. (Also Read: Karisma Kapoor feeds milk to Jeh in new unseen pic shared by Kareena Kapoor on her birthday) Karisma Kapoor spoke about what she was like as a child.

‘My mom used to tell me to go out’

Vaishnav’s father spoke on the show, sharing with the judges that his daughter spends all her time dancing or studying, hoping that she had an active social life.

Karisma saw a similarity in their stories, saying, “Can I reveal a secret? I was also like Vaishnavi, genuinely. I was very seedha saadha simple. My mom (Babita Kapoor) used to tell me to go out, have a friend circle but for me, it was always about going to school and coming home; that’s all.”

She added that she also used to practise dancing and while she was self-trained, she later learnt dancing from experts. “But yes, I also used to practice dance even though I am self-trained. I used to practice Bharatnatyam and Kathak and Farida Pedder used to teach in my school, so I used to go to her classes as well. Shiamak Davar taught me jazz,” she added.

Karisma replaced Sonali Bendre as one of the judges of India’s Best Dancer. The show will air from July 13 on Sony at 8:00 pm, with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur joining her as the judges.

Karisma's latest projects

Karisma was last seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. She received appreciation for her performance in the film directed by Homi Adajania.

Karisma will be seen as a cop out to catch a psychopath in the upcoming series Brown, which had been included in Berlinale Series Market Selects of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival. The neo-noir drama show, directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame and produced by Zee Studios, was part of a line-up of 16 titles from five continents.