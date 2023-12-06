Before The Archies premiere, Shah Rukh Khan hoped to see Suhana Khan in ‘a red gown’ in 2011: Fans discover old video

‘Jo bhi chaahu, woh main paau’ Shah Rukh Khan joined daughter Suhana Khan at the premiere of her film The Archies.

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan is indeed the ‘king’ of manifesting his dreams. On Tuesday, he joined his daughter Suhana Khan at the premiere of her debut film The Archies and the moment was magical for more reasons than one. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wears Archies t-shirt to film's premiere with Gauri, AbRam, Aryan; Suhana Khan looks breathtaking in red)

While Shah Rukh wore a special The Archies T-shirt with a black blazer to the premiere, Suhana looked stunning in a shimmering, glittering red gown. Shah Rukh held her hand as they chatted, posed for the paparazzi and made their way to the theatre for the screening.

Now, fans have dug up proof that Shah Rukh actually manifested this moment 12 years ago in 2011. At the 56th Filmfare Awards, Shah Rukh received his Best Actor award for My Name Is Khan from Rekha and talked about his daughter Suhana Khan, who had been unwell at the time. He said that she was supposed to join him for the show in a red gown. “To be really honest, my daughter has not been well and I wanted her to come here wearing a red gown, walk the red carpet with me but she is not well,” he said. Of course, years later, he did walk the red carpet with her but at a screening of her movie rather than one of his own.

Fans of the actor loved how ‘life came full circle’ for Shah Rukh. “He has a til on his tongue... whatever he says & prays God make it true...pure blessings,” wrote a fan. “Why so many coincidences actually happen in his life , that hardly 25 years later from DDLJ was such a coincidence,” commented another. “Help this made me so emotional,” wrote another fan.

The Archies premiere was also attended by Suhana's mother Gauri Khan and her two brothers Aryan and AbRam. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Their families also attended the premiere.