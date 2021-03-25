IND USA
Abhishek Bachchan with Nikita Dutta in Ishq Namazaa from The Big Bull.
Abhishek Bachchan with Nikita Dutta in Ishq Namazaa from The Big Bull.
bollywood

The Big Bull song Ishq Namazaa: Watch Abhishek Bachchan romance Nikita Dutta amid ruins and in a chawl

  • The first song Ishq Namazaa for The Big Bull has arrived. Watch the budding romance between Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta culminate in marriage and more.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:34 AM IST

A new song - Ishq Namazaa - from Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming drama The Big Bull has landed online. Watch how Abhishek and Nikita Dutta indulge in some old-school romance.

As the song opens, we see Abhishek deep into his work as Nikita tries to seduce him. In no time, the scene moves to olden times, when they romance first blossomed. Glances over a carrom board game, romance at ruins, garba at their Mumbai chawl, touristy pictures at honeymoon in Delhi's Qutub Minar add character to the period drama.


The Big Bull, directed by Kookie Gulati, also features Ileana D'Cruz, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla. Co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma as co-producers, the movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8.

In the movie, Abhishek plays the role of Hemant Shah, a character that is loosely based on Harshad Mehta, the stockbroker who was involved in financial crimes in the 1980s and 1990s.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande shares casting couch experiences: ‘He was a big actor’

Prior to this film, director Hansal Mehta tackled the story in his web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story which featured Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi as the titular character. The web show was a major success.

Earlier this month, the release date of the film was revealed along with the intriguing teaser was shared. Sharing the teaser, Abhishek had written, "Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned! #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex."

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

