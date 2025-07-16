Tiger Shroff apologises to fans for delay in Baaghi 4 trailer, promises 'it’ll be worth the wait'

Actor Tiger Shroff has finally broken his silence on the status of his highly anticipated action film Baaghi 4. The actor took to Instagram to share a powerful new poster and an emotional note to fans, apologising for the delay in the film’s trailer and promising that the wait will soon be over. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 is in post-production after wrapping shooting, with promises of an official update and trailer coming soon to fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Tiger breaks silence on delay of Baaghi 4 trailer

The dramatic poster, shared via his Instagram feed, features a bold message: “Where is Baaghi 4?” along with a sharp reminder: “It’s September already – fans deserve a trailer, not silence. Release the trailer on YouTube.” The post also included a gripping still from the film, a close-up of Tiger’s bloodied face, hinting at the intense action that has come to define the franchise.

In the caption, Tiger addressed his fans directly, writing: “Dear army, I am so sorry to keep you all waiting. I’ve been seeing your messages and posts every day and trust me I’m as excited to share this with you at the earliest! I promise you it’s worth the wait! Giving you an official update soon on the first promo. Expect the unexpected. P.S. – Love all these posters you guys are making, thank you so much. Almost time.”

About Baaghi 4

While the plot of Baaghi 4 remains under wraps, the film has already completed shooting and is currently in post-production. The project was officially announced last November, when Tiger’s gritty first look was unveiled — showing him seated on a toilet with a knife in hand, surrounded by blood and bodies, a bottle of alcohol nearby. It set the tone for what fans can expect from the latest chapter.

About Baaghi series

The Baaghi series launched in 2016 with Baaghi, starring Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the action-packed film drew inspiration from the Telugu film Varsham and Indonesian cult hit The Raid: Redemption. Its success led to two more sequels.

Baaghi 2, released in 2018, was directed by Ahmed Khan and was based on the Telugu thriller Kshanam. It featured Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda alongside Tiger. Baaghi 3 followed in 2020, again directed by Ahmed Khan, with Tiger joined by Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ankita Lokhande, and Shraddha Kapoor.