Veteran actor-filmmaker Tinnu Anand, who suffered five fractured ribs and a punctured lung after a fall, says he has been discharged from the hospital and recovering at home. He was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Mumbai on Thursday, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) following the accident.

Tinnu Anand is recovering at home

Tinnu Anand recovering at home following five fractured ribs and punctured lung.

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Speaking to PTI, the actor shared an update on his health and said he was feeling much better. "I've come home after 14 days and I'm much better now. I'm supposed to recover in the bed, till the doctors says, 'You're okay to go out'," he said.

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The 81-year-old director said he had a fall at his residence. Recalling how the accident happened, Tinnu said he fell while walking around his house at night when the lights were switched off. He did not immediately realise the extent of his injuries and only learnt about the fractures the following morning.

"I was walking in the night and the lights were not on, and suddenly I fell down and went to sleep after that. The next morning, I came to know that I've suffered a fracture so my daughter took me to the hospital. After the CT scan, we learnt that I've got five fractures. I don't remember how I spend that time but I'm okay now," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor has been advised complete bed rest as he continues his recovery. He is also undergoing physiotherapy at home and is taking time to regain his strength following the injuries. "I'm resting well at home," he said, adding that he hopes to resume work on two South-language films sometime next month, depending on his recovery and his doctors' advice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor has been advised complete bed rest as he continues his recovery. He is also undergoing physiotherapy at home and is taking time to regain his strength following the injuries. "I'm resting well at home," he said, adding that he hopes to resume work on two South-language films sometime next month, depending on his recovery and his doctors' advice. {{/usCountry}}

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About Tinnu Anand

Tinnu Anand has been a part of the Hindi film industry for decades, wearing several hats as an actor, filmmaker, writer and director. The son of veteran screenwriter Inder Raj Anand, he comes from a family with deep roots in cinema. While a younger generation of viewers may recognise him from films such as Salaar, Ghajini, Dabangg and Merry Christmas, the filmmaker is equally remembered for his work behind the camera. As an actor, his filmography also includes Agneepath, Khiladi, Damini, Kohra, Krantiveer, Trimurti, China Gate, Saathiya and Bluffmaster. As a filmmaker, he has also directed several films starring Amitabh Bachchan, including Kaalia, Shahenshah, Main Azaad Hoon and Major Saab.