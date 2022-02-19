Toolsidas Junior trailer: Sanjay Dutt turns snooker coach in Rajiv Kapoor's final film. Watch

The trailer for late actor Rajiv Kapoor's final film Toolsidas Junior was launched on Saturday. The film is a sports drama that also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Buddhadev and Dalip Tahil and was supposed to be Rajiv's comeback to acting.

The trailer introduces Rajiv as Toolsidas, an ace snooker player, who proudly proclaims that he 'only plays for his son'. We see glimpses of his prowess as a cueist along with the goings of his sons, including the titular Toolsidas Junior (played by Varun). But after Toolsidas loses in an important tournament to his arch-rival, his son decides to fulfil his father's dream. For this, he enlists the help of a former snooker champion Mohammad Salam (Sanjay).

The film is claimed to be inspired from true events and is set in Calcutta of 1994. The father-son story went into production back in 2018. Rajiv was supposed to mark his comeback to acting having stayed away from on-screen performances since 1990. However, the actor-director died of a heart attack in January last year. He had finished shooting for the film shortly before his death.

Rajiv was the youngest son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and brother of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He acted in a handful of films in the 80s and was best remembered for starring in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He took retirement from acting after his final release Zimmedaar in 1990. He also directed the 1996 film Prem Granth, which starred his brother Rishi.

Written and directed by Mridul, the film is set to release on March 4, 2022. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker.

Prior to that, the producers of the film had organised a special screening of the film for the Kapoor family in Mumbai on Thursday. Several members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Rima Jain, attended it.

