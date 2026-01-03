Twinkle Khanna reveals how she celebrated her birthday with Akshay Kumar, blending perfumes. Watch

Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 52nd birthday in a unique way! There were no candles and cakes like usual, but lots of perfumes! Twinkle took to her Instagram account to explain how. She shared that her family took her to the Musée du Parfum. It is a venue to explore Moroccan perfume history, learn about aromatherapy, and create personalised, unique fragrance. (Also read: Akshay Kumar wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on birthday with unseen pic, says 'you hit me harder than any stunt ever did') Twinkle Khanna celebrated her birthday along with husband Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle's birthday celebrations

Twinkle shared a short video collage showing her inside the venue, surrounded by several perfume bottles in a large room. She sat beside Akshay, smelling perfumes and trying to blend some of the scents to create her own fragrance.

In the caption, Twinkle explained, “This year instead of blowing out candles,my birthday celebration entailed a lot of sniffing around. The family took me to the Musée du Parfum. We encountered over 50 glass bottles of fragrances like vetiver, caramel, oud and amber.”

She added, “Then we each blended a unique perfume from the essences we loved. Mine was called Birthday Note. Scents carry memories, and this one will follow me to airports, old sweaters, and days when I want to remember my birthday in Marakesh.”

About Twinkle and Akshay

Twinkle and Akshay have been married since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Actor turned author Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones, in 2015. She has also authored The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise.

Fans will see Akshay in Bhooth Bangla, helmed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu and Paresh Rawal. He also has Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.