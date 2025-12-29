Akshay Kumar wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on birthday with unseen pic, says 'you hit me harder than any stunt ever did'

Actor Akshay Kumar wished his wife-author Twinkle Khanna with a unique photo on her 52nd birthday. Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Akshay also penned a funny note. Akshay Kumar wished his wife, Twinkle Khanna, on her birthday with a new photo.

Akshay Kumar wishes wife, Twinkle Khanna, with a funny post

In the picture, Twinkle Khanna, with a serious expression, aimed her leg at Akshay as she pulled off a stunt. Akshay, laughing, held her foot. Both of them twinned in black outfits, though Twinkle added a beige sweater to her outfit.

Sharing the photo, Akshay teased Twinkle. He wrote, "Behind every action hero is a wife who can knock him out with one look, or one kick. Mrs Funnybones, you still hit me harder than any stunt ever did. Happy Birthday, love you (red heart and cake emojis)."

Fans love Akshay's sense of humour

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Hahahaha, this is too funny! Twinkle and Akshay's expressions are poles apart.” A person wrote, “Their sense of humour is pure gold.” “A movie starring both of them in action roles will be iconic,” commented an Instagram user.

About Twinkle and Akshay

Twinkle and Akshay have been married since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Actor turned author, Twinkle, released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones, in 2015. She has also authored The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise.

About Akshay's films

Fans will see Akshay in Bhooth Bangla, helmed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Bhooth Bangla, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay's Cape of Good Films, is scheduled for release on April 2, 2026. Wamiqa Gabbi is rumoured to play a significant role. He also has Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

Akshay also has Priyadarsha's Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan in the pipeline. It is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Sayami Kher will also be playing the key role in the film. The makers have been eyeing the theatrical release in 2026.