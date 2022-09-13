Urvashi Rautela rolls her eyes on being asked about Rishabh Pant: 'I will not be doing any bakwas'

Last month, Urvashi Rautela made headlines after she said that her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant waited for her in a hotel lobby where she was staying. Rishabh retaliated and said that she said so for ‘meagre popularity’. Now in a new interaction when Urvashi was asked about Rishabh, she said that she doesn't want to do any ‘bakwas (nonsense)’. Also Read: Urvashi Rautela responds to Rishabh Pant's 'peecha chhor de' jibe, says 'chotu bhaiya should play bat ball'

In 2018, rumours started brewing that Urvashi and Rishabh were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp. In 2019, Rishabh dismissed the rumours and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi.

Recently, when Urvashi was spotted by Instant Bollywood during an award show, she was asked about Rishabh Pant. Urvashi said, "Seedhi baat no bakwas. And that's why I will not be doing any bakwas (To the point answer with no nonsense and therefore I will not be passing any nonsense comment)." When the journalist further asked her, if she has a message for Rishabh, she rolled her eyes and said, "All I want to say is..umm..nothing. I am sorry."

In August, Urvashi said during an interview that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long. Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added hashtags - 'Mera picha chhoro behen (Sister please leave me)', and 'Jhuth ki bhi limit hoti hai (Lying has a limit)' at the end of the note.

In a clear response to Rishabh Pant's Instagram post, Urvashi wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #Rakshabandhan mubarak ho." She also added hashtags- RP Chotu bhaiyya (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don't take advantage of a silent girl.

