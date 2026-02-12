Varun Dhawan reveals wife Natasha Dalal’s honest feedback on his Border 2 performance: ‘Zyada post mat karo, dikho mat’
Varun Dhawan shared his wife Natasha Dalal's supportive feedback after watching Border 2, but also offered some advice.
Border 2 team came together to celebrate the film’s box-office success with a star-studded party on Thursday in Mumbai. The event brought together the entire cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana. During the event, Varun shared his wife Natasha Dalal’s thoughts on his performance in the war drama.
Varun Dhawan on wife Natasha's reaction to Border 2
Varun shared his wife Natasha Dalal’s reaction after watching the film. “She was like... vo hamesha bolti hai, ‘I knew it, you always have it in yourself. Bas tumhe khud ko challenge karna hai.’ Abhi yehi hai ki zyada post mat karo, zyada dikho mat. Zyada bolo mat. Ghar pe bhi bolti hai zyada bolo mat, bahar bhi bolti hai zyada bolo mat. Han Sunny sir aur dharam patni same baat bolte hai (She was like… she always says, ‘I knew it, you always have it in yourself. You just need to challenge yourself. For now, just don’t post too much, don’t be too visible, don’t talk too much.’ At home, she says, ‘Don’t talk too much’, and outside too, 'don’t talk too much.' Yes, Sunny sir and wife say the same thing.)"
In the event, Varun also opened up about actor Salman Khan's reaction to him being trolled before Border 2's release, and then after it did well at the box office. Varun said, “I also want to say, when these things were happening, I got a call from Salman bhai at night, and he was just laughing. He just told me, ‘good things are about to come’. That’s all he told me. His advice and belief meant a lot to me. Later, when Border 2 was released and did so well, he called me again and said he was so happy for all of us. He said, ‘I am proud of you, beta’. That was a very defining moment for me because he doesn’t praise people easily."
About Border 2
Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 classic Border and is produced by T-Series and JP Films. Along with the principal cast, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana play key roles in the film. Inspired by real events from the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film focuses on the combined strength of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, depicting them as a unified force fighting for the nation. It has earned ₹432 crore worldwide till now.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
