Varun Dhawan wants Sidharth Malhotra for a Heated Rivalry remake, says there was tension in Student of the Year

Varun Dhawan has a pick for a Bollywood version of Heated Rivalry, and it is none other than his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The actor made the suggestion on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 9, joking that the two had the kind of tension that could have taken their 2012 film in a very different direction. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were the guests on the third episode of the final season, along with Arjun Kapoor as special guest.

Varun says fans wanted him and Sidharth to end up together

Varun Dhawan has a pick for a Bollywood version of Heated Rivalry, and it is none other than his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The conversation came up during the rapid-fire round of an episode featuring Varun and Janhvi, with Arjun joining them on the couch midway. When Karan asked Varun which male co-star he would choose for a remake of the Canadian romance series, he was quick with his answer: “Sidharth Malhotra”.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Karan, who launched both actors in Student of the Year, seemed to approve of the idea, calling the pairing “quite sexy”. Varun then explained why he thought it could work, bringing up the film that first introduced him and Sidharth to audiences. He pointed out that their characters already had a certain dynamic in Student of the Year. “I think there was (sexual) tension (between them) even in SOTY,” he said, adding, “Lot of people were, me and Sid should end up together more than Alia”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Who did Varun Dhawan suggest for a Bollywood remake of Heated Rivalry? Varun named his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra during the rapid-fire round on Koffee With Karan Season 9. His suggestion was made on the show; the article does not report that a remake is in development. Why does Varun Dhawan think Sidharth Malhotra would suit a Heated Rivalry remake? Varun said their characters in Student of the Year already had a certain tension and dynamic. He joked that many viewers wanted the two characters to end up together. What is Heated Rivalry about? The Canadian series follows hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, whose on-ice rivalry develops into a romance they keep hidden. Their relationship unfolds as they balance their feelings with their careers and public-image pressures.

{{^usCountry}} The remark left Arjun wondering whether he had missed an alternate version of the 2012 film. He asked if Student of the Year actually had such an ending, prompting Varun to insist that it did. Arjun then joked that the version Varun was talking about existed only in his imagination. In Student of the Year, Varun and Sidharth played students who find themselves competing against each other, with Alia Bhatt’s character caught up in the rivalry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remark left Arjun wondering whether he had missed an alternate version of the 2012 film. He asked if Student of the Year actually had such an ending, prompting Varun to insist that it did. Arjun then joked that the version Varun was talking about existed only in his imagination. In Student of the Year, Varun and Sidharth played students who find themselves competing against each other, with Alia Bhatt’s character caught up in the rivalry. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The internet wasted no time reacting to Varun’s confession. Since the episode dropped, the clip has been doing the rounds on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where one post featuring the exchange has racked up nearly a million views. Fans have also been sharing edits of Rohan and Abhimanyu from Student of the Year, highlighting the tension between their characters and imagining what their dynamic might have looked like as a romance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What is Heated Rivalry about?

Heated Rivalry centres on Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two professional hockey players whose rivalry on the ice slowly turns into a romance they keep hidden from the world. Adapted from Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, the Canadian series follows their relationship over a decade as they struggle to balance their feelings for each other with their careers and the pressure of being public figures.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie play the two hockey stars, and the series has become a massive hit, turning both actors into breakout stars and bringing them a level of fame that has grown well beyond the show. Heated Rivalry premiered in India on Lionsgate Play in February 2026 in English and Hindi. With the series finding a huge global audience, the actors are now filming the second season, which is scheduled to release in 2027.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What's next for Varun Dhawan?

Varun is reportedly in talks to star in Yash Raj Films' first-ever horror feature film, directed by Abhay Pannu. A source close to the project told Hindustan Times earlier this year, “Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF’s first horror film. Yash Raj Films (YRF) is entering the horror genre for the first time.” If things fall into place, this will be the actor's first collaboration with YRF since the 2018 slice-of-life drama Sui Dhaaga, which also starred Anushka Sharma.