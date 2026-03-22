Vishal Dadlani seemingly takes a dig at Dhurandhar 2 over demonetisation angle: 'Watch film for fun but…’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, fronted by Ranveer Singh, has finally stormed into theatres, opening to an impressive box office response. While the spy thriller has struck a chord with many, it hasn’t been immune to criticism. Now, musician-singer Vishal Dadlani has seemingly taken a subtle swipe at the film over its demonetisation angle. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19.

Vishal Dadlani takes a dig at Dhurandhar 2 On Saturday, Vishal took to Instagram to post two stories seemingly taking a dig at the film. The second half of Aditya’s directorial weaves in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation announcement from November 8, 2016. In the film, the move is reimagined as ‘Operation Green Leaf’, positioned as a strike to choke terror funding networks allegedly linked to Pakistan.

In one Story, Vishal posted a statement which stated, “The high percentage of cash return led to widespread analysis that the move failed to permanently eliminate a large portion of ‘black money’ from the economy, as intended.”

Sharing the story, Vishal wrote, “In light of the new BS doing the rounds, it's important to remember that...A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts no matter what.”

Vishal posted another story highlighting a statement which claimed, “Terror attacks and violence in India continued after the 2016 demonetisation, with major incidents like the 2019 Pulwama attack and ongoing border disturbances. While aimed at curbing terror funding, analysis indicates aggregate terror incidents remained unchanged, showing varied impacts: capital-intensive attacks fell in the Northeast while Left-Wing Extremism areas showed no disruption.”

Along with the screenshot of the statement, Vishal wrote, “Watch films for fun, but get your information from better sources.”