Vishal Dadlani seemingly takes a dig at Dhurandhar 2 over demonetisation angle: 'Watch film for fun but…’
Vishal Dadlani took to Instagram to post two stories seemingly taking a dig at Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which featured Ranveer Singh.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, fronted by Ranveer Singh, has finally stormed into theatres, opening to an impressive box office response. While the spy thriller has struck a chord with many, it hasn’t been immune to criticism. Now, musician-singer Vishal Dadlani has seemingly taken a subtle swipe at the film over its demonetisation angle.
Vishal Dadlani takes a dig at Dhurandhar 2
On Saturday, Vishal took to Instagram to post two stories seemingly taking a dig at the film. The second half of Aditya’s directorial weaves in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation announcement from November 8, 2016. In the film, the move is reimagined as ‘Operation Green Leaf’, positioned as a strike to choke terror funding networks allegedly linked to Pakistan.
In one Story, Vishal posted a statement which stated, “The high percentage of cash return led to widespread analysis that the move failed to permanently eliminate a large portion of ‘black money’ from the economy, as intended.”
Sharing the story, Vishal wrote, “In light of the new BS doing the rounds, it's important to remember that...A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts no matter what.”
Vishal posted another story highlighting a statement which claimed, “Terror attacks and violence in India continued after the 2016 demonetisation, with major incidents like the 2019 Pulwama attack and ongoing border disturbances. While aimed at curbing terror funding, analysis indicates aggregate terror incidents remained unchanged, showing varied impacts: capital-intensive attacks fell in the Northeast while Left-Wing Extremism areas showed no disruption.”
Along with the screenshot of the statement, Vishal wrote, “Watch films for fun, but get your information from better sources.”
While Vishal did not directly name the film in his Instagram Stories, he dropped a clear hint by using Satinder Sartaaj’s track Jaiye Sajana from Dhurandhar, making it fairly obvious which project he was referring to.
More about Dhurandhar 2
The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld.
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel delves into the origin story of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It also continues the story from the first part, showing how the Indian spy completes his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It was released on March 19. The film has crossed the ₹300 crore net mark in India on its third day of release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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