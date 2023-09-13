Vivek Agnihotri hits back at Naseeruddin Shah: ‘He likes to support terrorists, I don’t'

What Vivek said

Sharing his reaction with Zoom, Vivek Agnihotri said, "I am a great admirer of Naseer sahab that's why I had cast him in The Tashkent Files. But I don't know of late why he has grown old and if that's the case then I should not say anything. Sometimes, people are frustrated with a lot of things, or maybe he feels he is getting exposed with the truth of The Kashmir Files something about him is getting exposed. People generally don't like being naked in front of people through somebody else's art. There is something wrong, there is something not right with what Naseer keeps saying."

Naseeruddin likes to support terrorists

He further added, "I mean he is happy doing films that support genocide, he has acted in movies that supports genocide, perhaps he has because of his religion or because of his frustration. For whatever reasons, perhaps he likes to support terrorists, I don't. I don't even care what Naseer says because I have zero tolerance for terrorism, maybe he loves them, and I don't care."

Naseeruddin will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Charlie Chopra. His wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and their two sons Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah, will also be seen alongside Naseeruddin in the Sony LIV original series.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Vaccine War on September 28. Touted to be India's first-ever Bio-science film, it stars Nana Patekar as the head of scientists, as they proceed on the journey to create India's first vaccine against Covid-19. Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi also play pivotal roles in the film.

