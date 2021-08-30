Vivek Anand Oberoi: There is nothing normal about the ‘new normal’, it is unnatural

Vivek Anand Oberoi might have already taken his Covid-19 vaccination, but the actor admits that the fear of virus is still there. And hence, shooting amid the pandemic, along with several other people on a film set, can, at times, be daunting.

But as they say, the show must go on. The actor too, has been working, and even went for an outdoor shoot in Jaipur. Ask him how does it feel coming back to his family after being exposed to the outside world, he says, “Even though I take whatever precautions I can, at the end of the day, you still have a lingering doubt at the back of the head that, ‘I am going back home’, especially with the talk of the third wave.”

A father to two kids — Vivaan (8) and Ameyaa (6) — Oberoi is all the more worried, as the this impending third wave is being said to affect children more than the adults.

“All these talks about kids… mine are so attached to me and so young. Even if I am out for four days, whenever I come back, they come running to me to hug me. I have to stop them there and say, ‘Hold on, I have to go, take a shower, steam’, and then sit down,” rues the doting father.

The 44-year-old, who was last seen in the 2019 film Rustom and has season 3 of Inside Edge lined up next, feels that terming the current scenario ‘new normal’ doesn’t really cut the fear.

Elaborating his point, he continues, “This all is very unnatural. People say it’s the new normal, but I find that there is nothing ‘normal’ about it. So, it is not a great feeling at all. But what is a great relief is to actually take off the mask and act in front of the camera. That’s something we all actors love to do.”