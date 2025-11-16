Vivek Oberoi reveals life-threatening car crash while shooting Road: ‘Those rods would have gone into my body’

Vivek Oberoi recently shared a terrifying experience from early in his career, when an accident in Rajasthan almost cost him his life. The incident occurred while he was shooting for his 2002 film Road. Travelling from Bikaner to Jaisalmer late at night, Vivek repeatedly warned the driver to slow down due to low visibility. Vivek Oberoi(Photo: Instagram)

Vivek opens up about near-death car crash

Talking to Mashable India, while promoting his latest film Mastii 4, Vivek revealed the harrowing experience that almost took his life. “I told the driver at least 15 to 20 times to drive slowly; visibility was low," he recalled. Reclining in the front passenger seat to rest, Vivek suddenly faced disaster.

“A camel cart carrying rods came out of nowhere. The rods smashed the windshield, and if my seat had been upright, those rods would have gone into my body. I couldn’t get out of the car because the rods were above me. But I was unscathed. Almost died,” he said. The harrowing experience led him to vow never to travel at night again.

Vivek also recounted another encounter with reckless driving years later, showing how the earlier crash changed his approach to safety forever.

Released in 2002, Road is a high-octane thriller directed by Rajat Mukherjee, set against the sprawling deserts and scenic landscapes of Rajasthan. The film stars Vivek Oberoi, Antara Mali, and Manoj Bajpayee, and follows a suspenseful journey on the open road, blending action, drama, and intense moments of tension.

About Mastii 4

Vivek will be seen next in Mastiii 4. Directed by Milap Zaveri, it marks the latest instalment in the popular Mastiii franchise, bringing together Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani on the big screen after a nine-year hiatus. Mastiii 4 will hit the theatres on 21 November.

Vivek Oberoi will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which stars Prabhas and Tripti Dimri.