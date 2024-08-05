When Aamir Khan said he’d be a good sex therapist, claimed 'many don't know about his hidden talent'

Back in 2016, Aamir Khan, who is also known as 'Mr Perfectionist', was seen in episode 7, season 5 of filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. Aamir graced the famous Koffee couch with his Dangal daughters, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, in the episode. He branded himself as a sex therapist on the show. Also read: Reddit compiles snarkiest Koffee With Karan moments: Kareena Kapoor's John Abraham diss and more Aamir Khan threw light on his ‘hidden talent’. On being asked who would be the sex therapist in the industry, he took his name on Koffee with Karan.

'It is my hidden talent'

During the rapid fire round, when Karan asked Aamir, "If actors had secret lives, who would be a sex therapist?" Aamir instantly replied, "Me." He further justified his statement saying, it's a ‘hidden talent’ that many don't know about. Aamir said, "Arrey, mera hidden talent aap logon ko pata nahi hai (It is my hidden talent, many people don't know)."

When Karan asked him what he would do if any girl wants to come close to him, Aamir had replied, “I’ll ask her to just get close to me and I will do the rest.”

Upcoming work

Aamir was last seen in the lead role in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. As a producer, Aamir's next film is Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo has had iconic box office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was Raja Hindustani vs Ghatak followed by the most epic box office clash in 2001 when Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar.

Now, for the very first time, the duo has come together and joined hands on a project. Lahore 1947 also marks the reunion of Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi after their cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna.