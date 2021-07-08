When Dilip Kumar revealed his feelings for Madhubala in his autobiography: 'Must admit I was attracted to her'

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala were one of the most-loved couples onscreen in the 50s era of Bollywood. Having romanced each other in films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Amar and Sangdil, the actors were also in love in real life.

In his book, Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, the actor candidly talked about his equation with Madhubala. He wrote, "Was I in love with Madhubala as the newspapers and magazines reported at that time? As an answer to this oft-repeated question straight from the horse’s mouth, I must admit that I was attracted to her both as a fine co-star and as a person who had some of the attributes I hoped to find in a woman at that age and time."

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala met in 1951 when they first starred together in Taran. He wrote in his book, "We had viewers admiring our pairing in Tarana and our working relationship was warm and cordial. She, as I said earlier, was very sprightly and vivacious and, as such, she could draw me out of my shyness and reticence effortlessly. She filled a void that was crying out to be filled – not by an intellectually sharp woman but a spirited woman whose liveliness and charm were the ideal panacea for the wound that was taking its own time to heal."

Dilip Kumar also elaborated on the onscreen chemistry between him and Madhubala. The couple was seen together in several films, including the epic saga, Mughal-e-Azam. He wrote, "Nargis and Raj could bring up the feelings demanded of them and, consequently, they did their scenes with ease. I was able to attain that ease with Madhubala in Tarana (1951), which has remained, for many reasons, one of the films I would count among the memorable ones I have done in the early years of my career. She was a vivacious artiste and was so instantaneous in her responses that the scenes became riveting even when they were being filmed. The scenes would move at a brisk speed when we rehearsed a few times and when we went for the final take. And that was because she was an artiste who could keep pace and meet the level of involvement demanded by the script."





Dilip Kumar died Wednesday morning, following prolonged illness. He had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital last month after he complained of breathlessness.