When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula, here's how he reacted
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Actor Elli AvrRam, who recently appeared in a special dance number called Har Funn Maula, recalled an anecdote from the song's shoot, when she requested an extra take even after her co-performer Aamir Khan believed they'd got what they needed.
Har Funn Maula features Elli and Aamir in a club setting, and was released earlier this week. It is a part of the the soundtrack for the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na, directed by Aamir's friend, Amin Hajee. Aamir and Amin have worked together on films such as Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.
In an interview with SpotboyE, Elli recalled, "You won't believe but there was one take which we had done and Aamir had loved it. He said 'Yes this is perfect, it works for me' and then I was like 'Can we just do it one more time please, because I know it has come out nice but my movements over there I can do much better, and I won't be able to sleep at night thinking that I can do better with what we are finalising'."
She continued, "So, he laughed and said, 'Okay, let's do it again. It is okay for me but if you are saying, then aapke liye kar lete hain (We'll do another take for you)'. So, when it comes to perfection, I can give you a hundred takes. I will be more than happy to do it because I will always find something. I am really grateful that he was so humble and kind to do one more take on my request."
Previously, choreographer Bosco Gonsalves, of the duo Bosco-Caesar, lauded Aamir's dedication to performing the dance steps. "He is not known for dancing, but surprisingly for this song, which is all about groove and style, he delivered fabulously. He is very dedicated and keeps giving shots with variations for us to choose from. Nowadays, we have to cut down big songs into small cuts to make it look pacy but Aamir was giving us long takes without any mistakes. We have just put insertions like a close-up to enhance the song. Fans will get to witness Aamir Khan in a never-seen-before dance avatar," he told The Times of India.
