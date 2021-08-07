When Sanjay Leela Bhansali was 'quite traumatised and harassed' by a cast member of Khamoshi

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali once revealed that he would want to make changes in his 1996 film Khamoshi: The Musical. He recalled that he was unhappy with a particular cast member. He added that the person had left him 'quite traumatised and harassed'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with the musical romantic drama Khamoshi: The Musical. The film starred Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas, among others. The music for the film was composed by Jatin–Lalit and it had lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

In an interview with a leading daily in 2015, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had said, "I would change Khamoshi, I was unhappy with a particular person in the cast (not Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala or Seema Biswas); I was quite traumatised and harassed. However, a lot of people think that was my best work as it was pure and not corrupt. I wasn’t anybody back then, so they thought I wasn’t indulging, but I was terribly upset. I think I didn’t make any mistake in Black. There was one mistake in Devdas, but I won’t ever tell anyone what it was."

On being asked why he stopped answering calls on the Friday of his releases since Khamoshi, Sanjay had said, "I struggled to put together a huge star cast for my first film. On the day of the release, I was informed, 'Picture baith gayi hai'. At first, I didn’t know what that meant, then it hit me and I was devastated. Those words have stayed with me. They came back to haunt me with Saawariya. But by then I was tougher, and I realised that your film can collapse, but your idea can’t collapse, based on others’ opinions. From Guzaarish onwards, I have started answering calls. But on such Fridays, I tell people, 'Don’t call me'. The scars still remain."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set for release. It features actor Alia Bhatt as the protagonist. Alia essays the role of Gangubai, one of the most respected, powerful, and loved women in Kamathipura during the 1960s. Sanjay is also set to make his digital debut with the web series, Heera Mandi, a source told Hindustan Times. It will feature actor Richa Chadha.