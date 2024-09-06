Why is Anil Kapoor on Time Magazine cover this month? All about is 2023 case against AI tech

Anil Kapoor's name isn't exactly synonymous with Artificial Intelligence, but the actor's inclusion in Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the realm of AI has left many wondering. In case you're wondering too, we've got you covered. (Also Read: Anil Kapoor features on Time magazine cover; is among 100 Most Influential People in Realm of Artificial Intelligence) Anil Kapoor has made it to Time magazine's cover

Why Anil Kapoor

Last year in September, Anil won a landmark case on AI in India. Delhi High Court restrained the misuse of the actor's name, image, voice and other attributes of persona, including his “jhakaas” catchphrase. The order was passed against several websites and platforms on a lawsuit by the actor, alleging unauthorised exploitation of his personality and celebrity rights for commercial use.

Anil's counsel pointed to the unauthorised sale of merchandise, collection of fees by using his photograph as a motivational speaker, morphing his image in a derogatory manner, and selling pictures with forged autographs and the “jhakaas” catchphrase, among others.

The judge observed that while there can be no doubt that free speech is protected, the same would be illegal when it “crosses the line” and results in tarnishing and jeopardising individual personality rights. It also restrained other unknown persons from disseminating the offending links. The court directed the authorities concerned to block the offending platforms.

The court said “fame for a person comes with disadvantages” and “this case shows that reputation and fame can transcend into damage." Such misuse can damage a celebrity’s right to endorsement, it added.

After the verdict, Anil spoke to Variety about his reasons of filing the lawsuit. "I’m very happy with this court order, which has come in my favour, and I think it’s very progressive and great for not only me but for other actors also. Because of the way technology and the AI technology, which is evolving every day [and] which can completely take advantage of and be misused commercially, as well as where my image, voice, morphing, GIFs and deep fakes are concerned, I can straight away, if that happens, send a court order and injunction and they have to pull it down.”

“It’s not only for me. Today, I’m there to protect myself, but when I’m not there, the family should have the right to protect my [personality] and gain from it in future. My intention is not to interfere with anyone’s freedom of expression or to penalise anyone. My intent was to seek protection of my personality rights and prevent any misuse for commercial gains, particularly in the current scenario with rapid changes in technology and tools like artificial intelligence,” Anil added.

How Anil and family reacted to Time cover

Hours after the news of Anil's inclusion in Time magazine's list broke, the actor posted the cover featuring him and others on his Instagram handle. He wrote in the caption, “With immense gratitude and a humble heart, I find myself among the visionaries shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence. This recognition by TIME is not just an honor, but a moment of reflection on the journey of innovation and creativity. Thank you for recognizing this endeavor @time!”

Anil's daughters – actor Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor – along with his niece Anshula Kapoor left red heart emojis on his post. Sonam also reposted the news on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Amazing @anilskapoor love you.” Rhea, Anil's producer-brother Boney Kapoor, and actor-brother Sanjay Kapoor also posted the news on their Instagram Stories.

On the acting front, Anil will be next seen in Suresh Triveni's action thriller Subedaar.