Why did Saif Ali Khan take ‘blessings’ from his Kartavya poster? Actor hilariously calls it ‘absolutely mad’

At the trailer launch of Kartavya earlier this month, Saif Ali Khan had a meme-worthy moment when he took the ‘blessings’ of his own poster. The moment spawned numerous memes with people wondering what he was doing. On Just Too Filmy, the actor explained why he did it while promoting his Netflix film. Saif Ali Khan went viral when he took 'blessings' from his own poster at the Kartavya trailer launch. (AFP/FB)

Why did Saif Ali Khan take ‘blessings’ from his poster? Saif was told that every time he has a movie coming, there’s at least one meme on him. He responded, “Yeah, quite a lot.” When asked if he planned it, the actor responded, “No, of course not. I don’t know. Yeah, this is what, they asked me to explain it later.”

When asked why he did it, he hilariously said, “I said good luck to the movie. And I saw this big poster and I was like, good luck to us all. I didn’t see it as me. I saw it as a kind of team effort and a representation of the whole idea. It’s like (imitates touching the poster) and this is the main gesture (pumps fist). And there’s a little skip also, it’s absolutely mad.”

When asked if he saw the memes the moment spawned, he said he saw some of them, adding, “Fab, I think that’s the right spirit to take it in. People have been very supportive.”