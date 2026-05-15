Saif Ali Khan says there's less negativity on social media now, people are nicer: ‘We look for bad comments'

When asked if he checked the comments after the trailer of his film Kartavya was released, Saif revealed, “Yes, of course. And I am always relieved, and I stop after a while so as not to get greedy. If there are a few good ones, that's enough. We keep looking for a bad comment like a sucker for punishment.”

Social media trolling and online negativity have often become a part of celebrities’ lives, with many actors admitting that harsh comments can sometimes affect them mentally. In a recent chat with Just Too Filmy, Saif Ali Khan opened up about reading comments on social media and revealed that he feels the online space has become “lighter” compared to earlier years.

He added, “Generally, I feel times have become a bit lighter. There used to be a lot more negativity. I think people are being nicer these days. Or maybe it's the work I am doing now.”

About Kartavya Helmed by Pulkit, the film follows cop Pawan, played by Saif Ali Khan, who is assigned to protect a visiting journalist, only to watch her get shot dead right in front of him. Desperate to save himself from suspension and public humiliation, Pawan vows to catch the killers within seven days. At the centre of it all is Anand Shri (Saurabh Dwivedi), an influential figure. Running parallel to this investigation is another track involving his younger brother, who elopes with a village girl against the wishes of her family, triggering a khap panchayat that calls for an honour killing.

Backed by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the crime drama also stars Rasika Dugal, Manish Chaudhari and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. The film was released on Netflix on May 15 and received mixed reviews from critics. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Kartavya feels like a film that had all the right ideas, but didn't find the emotional depth to bring them alive. Its commentary on caste and honour killings remains relevant, and parts of the investigation keep you mildly engaged. What should have been a tense, emotionally charged thriller, though, instead ends up feeling oddly distant.”