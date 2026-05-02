Is Tabu upset with Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar for cutting her role in Bhooth Bangla? Director responds

Following the release of Bhooth Bangla, a wave of reports claimed that Tabu was unhappy with the makers after a substantial portion of her role was allegedly cut in the edit, reducing her screen time. Director Priyadarshan has now denied the claims, dismissing any rumours of a fallout between Akshay Kumar and Tabu over the alleged edits. Bhooth Bangla was released on April 17. (PTI)

Priyadarshan reacts In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the director addressed ongoing rumours suggesting that Tabu is upset with the makers over her role allegedly being reduced during the editing process. The speculation also pinned the blame for the alleged trimming of the role on Akshay.

Dismissing the speculation, Priyadarshan said, “I don’t know why and who is spreading this negative news. I am the director of Bhooth Bangla, and I decide what to keep and what not to. The film is a big success, but yet, some are trying to spread negativity. Tabu is not upset at all. I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me. She is happy. Everything she shot for is a part of the film.”

There were also reports claiming that Tabu’s role was allegedly trimmed at Akshay’s behest, purportedly to increase his screen time. However, Priyadarshan dismissed these claims, stating that Akshay does not interfere in the editing process.

Priyadarshan said, “Also, Akshay didn’t ask me to edit any part; he never does. I do my work with honesty, and every actor comes and sees the film before the release. Whoever is spreading such rumours should be ashamed.”

Apart from Bhooth Bangla, Tabu has worked with Priyadarshan on films such as Kaalapani (1996), Virasat (1997), Hera Pheri (2000), and Snegithiye (2000).

About Bhooth Bangla Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the director’s return to Hindi films after five years. It is also his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar in 14 years.

The horror-comedy revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister (Mithila), who unexpectedly inherits a fortune and a palace from their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to prepare the palace for his sister’s wedding. However, the village is plagued by a chilling legend—no wedding is ever completed, as a mysterious entity named Vadhusur abducts brides. What unfolds next forms the crux of the story, blending humour with supernatural elements.

The film features Akshay Kumar in a dual role, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Asrani in key roles. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have enjoyed seeing Akshay return to his signature comic style. The film was released in theatres on April 17 and has since grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide.