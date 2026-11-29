Actor Yami Gautam turned 38 on November 28 and celebrated the day with her filmmaker husband, Aditya Dhar. Posting pictures of her intimate celebrations, the actor stated that she was grateful for the blessings. She also asked Aditya to marry her again after he called himself a ‘Yami paglu’ in his birthday post for her.

Yami Gautam’s intimate birthday with Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam have been married since 2021 and have a son together. more less

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Yami posted pictures of her intimate birthday celebrations with Aditya. She is dressed in black, wearing a long coat in the pictures, while Aditya is dressed in a blue suit. One picture shows him holding her close as they pose, and another shows Yami posing amid the numerous bouquets of flowers she received. “Thank you so much for all the love & birthday wishes,” wrote the actor in her caption, adding, “I am grateful for this blessing.”

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Asks husband to marry her again after his birthday wish

{{^usCountry}} Aditya posted pictures of himself and Yami from a vacation, calling her the most beautiful woman he has ever known. “Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today,” he wrote in his caption, adding, “The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditya posted pictures of himself and Yami from a vacation, calling her the most beautiful woman he has ever known. “Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today,” he wrote in his caption, adding, “The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day.” {{/usCountry}}

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He also wrote, “I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me!” and called himself a ‘Yami paglu’ in the caption. The actor commented under the post, writing, “Pl marry me (puppy eyes, starry-eyed, heart and hugging emojis) Thank you sooo much for everything, my love!!!! Forever #adityapaglu.” She also re-shared her birthday post on her Instagram Stories, writing, “My husband…my world. My Aditya.” The pictures Aditya shared show them shopping and enjoying the view together at an unknown place.

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Yami Gautam reposted Aditya Dhar's birthday wish for her.

About Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar

Yami and Aditya met on the set of their 2019 hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. They married in 2021 in a traditional ceremony in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The intimate wedding only had their immediate family in attendance and stood out for its beauty and simplicity. The couple became parents in 2024 when they had their first child, a boy they named Vedavid. Yami last starred in Nayyi Navelli this year. Aditya directed the hit Dhurandhar films.