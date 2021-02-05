IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Year of big clashes, but is it the right time for box office fights?
On Eid this year, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
On Eid this year, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Year of big clashes, but is it the right time for box office fights?

Now that cinemas have been allowed 100% occupancy, is it a good idea for films to clash given the financial health of the industry or should released be spaced out so that everyone gets a chance to recover some of the loss? Experts weight in.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:59 PM IST

As the entertainment industry is on a road to recovery amid the pandemic, with 100% occupancy allowed in cinemas, many films have already lined up for release. As a result, filmmakers are now filling up the calendar which does seem to have quite a few clashes.

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid, SS Rajamouli’s pan India project, RRR is clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi are both eyeing a Diwali release and there is also speculation about a possible clash between Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

But the question arises that given the financial health of the film industry, shouldn’t the clashes be avoided this year? Moreover, shouldn’t the releases be spaced out in order to give all parties — producers and exhibitors— involved a chance to recover some of the financial strain because of the pandemic?

Yash’s KGF 2 is set to clash with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2
Yash’s KGF 2 is set to clash with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2

Film producer Anand Pandit says that it goes without saying that releases will have to be spaced out to give each other breathing space at the box-office.

“When two big ticket films clash on a Friday, everybody loses. The momentum that can turn a film into a blockbuster can be hindered when another big film is competing with it so we all have to think of the big picture instead of focusing on immediate gains. It is very rare that two big films released on the same day like Lagaan and Gadar were on June 15, 2001, do spectacularly well without eating into each other’s profits. Especially at a time when the business has been hit so hard, it is time to extend support within the fraternity and release films without creating unnecessary conflicts. Let us focus on winning together rather than losing together,” he shares.

Musing the same sentiment, trade analyst Atul Mohan adds that this year the industry just cannot afford to have clashes.

“At least for one more year, we should avoid clashes. We have to get back into the business and leave the egos aside. One holiday will not make much of a difference. If you see the overall scenario, clashes cut in to each other’s business. Makers should not get into these fight for screens,” Mohan says.

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is set to clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR
Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is set to clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Industry experts also feel that a clash between two films of different genre is still acceptable because the target audience is different but a clash between films which cater to the same audience base is not ideal.

“I feel that it I nice to have something in the cinemas for all kinds of audiences at any given point of time. But movies that are poised to cannibalize into each other’s business is not a great idea,” shares film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, while adding that the smart move would be to start rolling out films soon and not wait for holidays and long weekends.

Then there are also the regional and Hollywood films which are going to make the release calendar all the more crowded. Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film Acharya and Venkatesh’s Narappa is also coming out on Eid this year.

Telugu film BB3 (Balayya Babu 3) starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Khiladi will both release on May 28.

“Because 2020 was such a no show year, clashes are bound to happen this year. Producers only have limited Fridays, limited holidays and everyone wants to capitalize on that and give their film the best chance because everyone wants to recover the loss,” explains trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

But insiders are still hopeful that at least some clashes might be avoided. “There is still time and I am hopeful that conversations and rationalization will happen between producers and exhibitors involved who can ensure that there no situation where there is a possibility of sub optimal business happening for any films,” Rathi adds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
On Eid this year, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
On Eid this year, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Year of big clashes, but is it the right time for box office fights?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Now that cinemas have been allowed 100% occupancy, is it a good idea for films to clash given the financial health of the industry or should released be spaced out so that everyone gets a chance to recover some of the loss? Experts weight in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
bollywood

Pranutan: Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Actor Pranutan talks about why it took her time to sign her second film after her debut Notebook (2019), still auditioning for films, and her second film getting stuck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
Actor Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
bollywood

Ananya Panday: I believe in healthy competition with my contemporaries

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Actor Ananya Panday talks about supporting her contemporaries, why the fame doesn’t go to her head, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam will appear in a music video together.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam will appear in a music video together.
bollywood

Aamir Khan dances with Elli AvrRam on Koi Jaane Na set, video is a hit online

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • A video of Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, dancing on the sets of Koi Jaane Na, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from the video shared by Kangana Ranaut from sets of Dhaakad.
A still from the video shared by Kangana Ranaut from sets of Dhaakad.
bollywood

Kangana says ' 25 cr being spent on an action sequence' for Dhaakad

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of the rehearsals for her film, Dhaakad. The actor said an action scene will be filmed at a cost of 25 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav: A dark horse powers ahead in Bollywood

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:21 PM IST
“His success is thrilling,” says Anupama Chopra in this week’s column. “His talent and hard work shine through in the role of the evil Balram in The White Tiger. I can’t wait to see what he does next.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who had shared hateful messages on Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who had shared hateful messages on Twitter.
bollywood

Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut's hateful posts

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Magistrate court in Mumbai seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut on objectionable posts on social media in April last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishal Bhardwaj's film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola released in 2013.(REUTERS)
Vishal Bhardwaj's film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola released in 2013.(REUTERS)
bollywood

Vishal Bhardwaj reflects on farmers' crisis shown in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Director Vishal Bhardwaj shared an article on Twitter which spoke about how his 2013 film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, spoke about farmers' fears of land grab by businessmen, well ahead of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka-Virat, Kapil Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Hardik Pandya and a host of celebs have chosen unusual names for their little ones. (Photos: Instagram)
Anushka-Virat, Kapil Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Hardik Pandya and a host of celebs have chosen unusual names for their little ones. (Photos: Instagram)
bollywood

What’s in a name: Here’s what these celeb baby names mean

By Srinidhi Gopalakrishnan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Vamika, Anayra, Agastya — Bollywood parents are opting for unique yet meaningful names with a divine reference, for their newborns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, says she stole Suhana's skirt

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor shared a short clip and pictures from her belly dance session. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar.
Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar.
bollywood

Milind Soman says he got the most awards in 2020: 'Best award came from Ankita'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Milind Soman has spoken about 'the best award' that came from his wife, Ankita Konwar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.
Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's old house, worth 7 cr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house Priyanka Chopra owned during her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana in his look for Anek.
Ayushmann Khurrana in his look for Anek.
bollywood

Ayushmann suggested Anubhav Sinha to let him sport an eyebrow slit in Anek

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed it was his idea to sport an eyebrow slit in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film, Anek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randeep Hooda shared a clip where Kangana Ranaut played a character called Rihanna.
Randeep Hooda shared a clip where Kangana Ranaut played a character called Rihanna.
bollywood

Randeep Hooda shares a throwback film clip of Kangana Ranaut as 'Rehana', watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Randeep Hooda on Thursday shared a short video clip from his 2010 film, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, in which he discusses a character named Rehana, played by Kangana Ranaut. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty outside her gym.
Rhea Chakraborty outside her gym.
bollywood

'I am getting better': Rhea's response to paparazzi when asked how she's doing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted on Friday at her usual gym, and told the gathered photographers that she's on the road to recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP