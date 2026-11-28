Yeh Prem Mol Liya opened to decent reviews upon release in theatres yesterday. The family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. The film showed growth on its second day of release, but it is facing competition from the new release Gunmaaster G9 and Ramayana- which is in its fourth week of release now.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office update

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari play the leads in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. more less

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The film earned ₹4 crore on its opening day and ran across 5,631 shows on Friday. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana had collected more than ₹7 crore on Day 23, Friday, according to the same tracker. The latest update on Sacnilk states that Yeh Prem collected ₹5.28 crore on its second day, thereby showing some growth in comparison to its opening day. The total box office collection of the film stands at ₹9.28 crore after two days.

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The film is expected to improve with positive word of mouth reactions, but it all depends on how it performs in the next few days.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Deep Dive How much did Yeh Prem Mol Liya earn on its first two days? The film earned ₹4 crore on its opening day and ₹5.28 crore on day 2. Its total collection after two days stood at ₹9.28 crore. What is Yeh Prem Mol Liya about? The family drama follows musician Prem Mishra, who moves into the home of his bride, Purva Solanki. Purva is the sole caretaker of the women in her family. Which films are competing with Yeh Prem Mol Liya at the box office? Yeh Prem Mol Liya is facing competition from the new release Gunmaaster G9 and Ramayana, which was in its fourth week of release.

The film stars Ayushmann and Sharvari in the lead roles. It follows Prem Mishra (Khurrana), a musician, who chooses to move into the household of his bride, Purva Solanki (Sharvari), as she is the sole caretaker of the women in her family. Ayushmann said family continues to be an important part of his life despite his demanding work schedule, with shared dinners and celebrations of festivals among the traditions they maintain.

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{{^usCountry}} "I think my sensibility is like Prem. I'm very progressive as a person, I keep my partner first, my family first at least now. In my 20s, probably I was very selfish for my success and my profession, I was very ambitious. I'm still ambitious but to prioritise things is a different thing. I think this world and that world (of Prem) is a lot different," he told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think my sensibility is like Prem. I'm very progressive as a person, I keep my partner first, my family first at least now. In my 20s, probably I was very selfish for my success and my profession, I was very ambitious. I'm still ambitious but to prioritise things is a different thing. I think this world and that world (of Prem) is a lot different," he told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni, and Jameel Khan. It has been produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.