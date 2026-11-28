Yeh Prem Mol Liya opened to decent reviews upon release in theatres yesterday. The family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. The film showed growth on its second day of release, but it is facing competition from the new release Gunmaaster G9 and Ramayana- which is in its fourth week of release now.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office update
The film earned ₹4 crore on its opening day and ran across 5,631 shows on Friday. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana had collected more than ₹7 crore on Day 23, Friday, according to the same tracker. The latest update on Sacnilk states that Yeh Prem collected ₹5.28 crore on its second day, thereby showing some growth in comparison to its opening day. The total box office collection of the film stands at ₹9.28 crore after two days.
The film is expected to improve with positive word of mouth reactions, but it all depends on how it performs in the next few days.
About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Deep Dive
How much did Yeh Prem Mol Liya earn on its first two days?
What is Yeh Prem Mol Liya about?
Which films are competing with Yeh Prem Mol Liya at the box office?
The film stars Ayushmann and Sharvari in the lead roles. It follows Prem Mishra (Khurrana), a musician, who chooses to move into the household of his bride, Purva Solanki (Sharvari), as she is the sole caretaker of the women in her family. Ayushmann said family continues to be an important part of his life despite his demanding work schedule, with shared dinners and celebrations of festivals among the traditions they maintain.
"I think my sensibility is like Prem. I'm very progressive as a person, I keep my partner first, my family first at least now. In my 20s, probably I was very selfish for my success and my profession, I was very ambitious. I'm still ambitious but to prioritise things is a different thing. I think this world and that world (of Prem) is a lot different," he told news agency PTI.{{/usCountry}}
"I think my sensibility is like Prem. I'm very progressive as a person, I keep my partner first, my family first at least now. In my 20s, probably I was very selfish for my success and my profession, I was very ambitious. I'm still ambitious but to prioritise things is a different thing. I think this world and that world (of Prem) is a lot different," he told news agency PTI.{{/usCountry}}
Yeh Prem Mol Liya also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni, and Jameel Khan. It has been produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha
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