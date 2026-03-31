Zack Snyder praises Huma Qureshi, recalls working with her on Army of the Dead: ‘One of the most amazing actors’

In response, Huma wrote, “You the best .. boss man (red heart emoticon).” Farah Khan, who is a close friend of Huma in the film industry, also commented. She wrote, “Arre wahhh (Wow).”

Zack recalled working with Huma in the 2021 Netflix zombie heist film and wrote, “@iamhumaq — one of the most amazing actors I’ve had the pleasure of working with on Army of the Dead. Talent, presence, and pure brilliance on screen.”

Acclaimed filmmaker Zack Snyder is all praise for Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi . The two collaborated on the 2021 release, Army of the Dead, which also marked the actor's debut in Hollywood. Zack took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a picture and called Huma ‘one of the most amazing actors’ he has worked with in the film.

Zack had previously talked about working with Huma in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2021. The filmmaker said that Huma's character was always intended to be Indian. "She was written as an Indian character, and Huma is a really amazing actress, no two ways about it," he said, adding, "We talked about who we could get, and the casting director brought her up. I watched some of her material, and I was like, 'this actress is amazing'."

Snyder said that he 'didn't think that she would do' the film, but Huma agreed. "I was so happy, and finally, having her on set, she was like, you know, I want only Indian actors in my movies from now on."

(Also read: Zack Snyder on working with Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead: 'Only want Indian actors in my movies from now on')

About the film Army of the Dead is set during a zombie apocalypse, where the outbreak has been confined within the city of Las Vegas. The film is about a group of men and women who're hired by a businessman to retrieve $200 million that is just lying around inside the quarantine zone, unattended.

The film stars Dave Bautista in the lead, and features a supporting cast that includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, and Garrett Dillahunt.