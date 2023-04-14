Zeenat Aman poses with Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan as they spend a 'very special evening' together. See pics

Neena Gupta was spotted at the late Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary celebration in Mumbai with Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, and many other celebs. Hours later, the actor joined veteran actor Zeenat Aman as well as her close friend, actor Soni Razdan, for a house party. Their friend Anu Ranjan was also at the get together. Also read: Karan Johar says Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not Anu Ranjan, Neena Gupta, Zeenat Aman and Soni Razdan met in Mumbai.

On Friday, Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share photos from their very special meeting. She wrote in her caption, "Thank you @nkhan_amrohi for this very special evening… and the opportunity for a much needed catch up." While Soni, Zeenat and Anu were in green and brown ethnic outfits, Neena wore a white saree. Anu also share a group photo from the get together on Instagram, and penned a note about her long friendship with Zeenat, Neena and Soni.

Speaking about Zeenat, her husband and producer Shashi Ranjan's 'first friend' she met, Anu recalled how the veteran actor had danced at their wedding with her late husband Mazhar Khan. Anu said Neena Gupta and her have been friends since their daughters, actor Anushka Ranjan and actor-designer Masaba Gupta, respectively, were in pre-school together. Anu also said her friendship with Soni dates back to when the two were pregnant at the same time with their younger daughters, actors Akansha Ranjan and Alia Bhatt, respectively.

Sharing their photo, Anu wrote in her caption, "A memorable valuable eve with my friends of over three decades. Zeenat, the first friend of Shashi’s I met when we were engaged and danced at our wedding with our sweet Mazhar. Neelu, his sister, who has always been there for me and my wild travelling partner. Neena, since our kids were in Jamnabai (Jamnabai Narsee School) in pre-school and always a call away. Soni, who has been there ever since she and I were pregnant with our lil (little) ones, my go-to friend. Old friends, new memories. Here's to another chapter of our friendship (heart emoji)." Anushka Ranjan commented on her mom's post, "How cute..."

While Neena and Soni continue to work in films, Zeenat is soon going to make her much-awaited comeback with the OTT series called Showsttopper.

