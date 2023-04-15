Zeenat Aman says she is ‘as desi as they come’, has namkeen stashed in her bedroom

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has shared a post talking about her diet and how she craves home food when she travels outside the country. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Zeenat spoke about her 'comfort meal' as well as 'favourite indulgence'. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman poses with Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan as they spend a 'very special evening' together) Zeenat Aman on Saturday talked with her fans about her ‘comfort meal’ and also 'favourite indulgence.

Zeenat also posted a throwback photo of herself in which she looked at the camera. In the old picture, seemingly from a photoshoot, Zeenat wore a blue kurta. She also applied bindi on her forehead and sindoor (vermillion).

She captioned the post, "Clothes are not all that maketh the woman! You may associate me with ‘western glam’ but I’m as desi as they come. And nothing speaks to this as much as my diet. It doesn’t matter where I am travelling in the world, within two days I begin to crave home food and go in search of an Indian restaurant."

She also added, "Dal chawal is my staple, which as khichdi is my comfort meal. Papads and achaar are perfect accompaniments to any lunch. Dosas from Dakshinayan are my favourite indulgence. I can never say no to kaju katli. I couldn’t be happier that its mango season. And you can be sure that I always have a couple of jars of namkeen stashed in my bedroom."

Zeenat also shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

"India is so magnificently diverse, I’m still discovering new dishes. Please share your favourite, local recommendations with me. P.s: I’m vegetarian (seedling emoji)," concluded her post.

Reacting to the post, Manisha Koirala said, "Home cooked meals are the best.. specially my mothers cooked meals!!" Zeenat replied, "@m_koirala yes indeed." Sameera Reddy wrote, "Those eyes (fire and raised hands emojis)." Zeenat responded, "@reddysameera thanks Sam!" Zeenat also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "On the most desi thing about myself..."

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February this year. Since then, the veteran actor has been grabbing the limelight with her posts. Zeenat is best known for featuring in films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer among others.

