Diwali 2025 | My Diwali is going to be quiet with home cooked food, says Vaani Kapoor

While the Indian film industry is buzzing with Diwali shenanigans, actor Vaani Kapoor is looking forward to a peaceful Diwali today with her closed ones and home cooked food this year. "I have planned a quiet Diwali this year with a few close people, home cooked food, and no social calendar pressure. I think the best way to celebrate is to keep it warm, kind, and mindful. light diyas, share sweets and happiness with those who may not get to celebrate the same way," she shared. Vaani Kapoor loves gujiyas and motichoor laddoos.

Born and raised in Delhi, Vaani has a vivid memory of her childhood of celebrating Diwali. Sharing more, she said, " I remember the chaos clearly, cousins everywhere, diyas half-lit, someone burning the chakri too close to their feet. Delhi Diwalis were colorful with dance, food and family coming together in the best way."

Sharing further, Vaani revisited the festival rituals with her family, "We always start with a pooja that turns into a mini family roast. Someone’s forgotten the matchbox, someone’s complaining about the sweets ..it’s a full chaos," she joked.

Vaani also tried her hands at home decor during the festivities whenever she was back home. "It’s diyas everywhere, fresh flowers and delectable food. I do try to make it home for Diwali , but there are times when work commitments have kept me away, so we at least FaceTime longer when apart," she informed.

Diwali is the season of buying new things but Vaani feels the opposite. "I think Diwali feels more special when it’s less about new things and more about lighter, calmer energy and being around people who you love." she added,

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor spills her haircare secrets; says oiling is underrated, and these protein-rich foods are great hair masks

Besides the festival of lights, Diwali is widely known for its delicacies and Vaani, who has Punjabi genetics too is a big time foodie. "Gujiyas and motichoor laddoos are my favourite during Diwali," said the 37-year-old actor.

But on the other side, Vaani isn't a cook and doesn't contribute much to the food table amid celebrations. "My contribution is usually lighting diyas. Also, I live alone, so I don’t really cook an elaborate Diwali meal, but I do try to make something that feels nostalgic, it’s my way of bringing a bit of home to wherever I am. It feels grounding. I think food carries so much of the emotion of Diwali, the comfort, the nostalgia, the love more than any firecracker ever could," she concluded.