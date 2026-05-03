Exclusive! Oscars 2027: Gulzar, Javed and Zoya Akhtar react to new guidelines on AI

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced several major rule changes for the 99th Academy Awards (taking place in 2027), focusing on AI restrictions, acting nominations, and international film eligibility. Among the important rules are screenplays must be written by humans, not chatbots, to qualify and acting performances must be demonstrably performed by humans with their consent to be eligible. Noted Indian actors, lyricists, writers and filmmakers spoke to us about their thoughts on the same.



Legendary Indian poet and lyricist Gulzar won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2009 for the song Jai Ho from the film Slumdog Millionaire. He tells us, “Human emotion is universal and that is what great cinema represents. In the past we have had some wonderful films from India that missed out on an Academy Award but highlighting human beings and the emotions they represent is the right thing to do. I would like to see stories like that of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, represent India at the Academy Awards."



Veteran screenwriter, lyricist, poet, and winner of five National Film Awards, Javed Akhtar simply asks a question that makes you ponder in response. “It (the decision) is understandable. In the Olympics humans don’t race against racing cars . Do they ?”, he says.



Popular director, producer and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar tells us she would like to see such rules that protect the industry against the ill effects of AI in India too. She says, “Absolutely. Writing and even song writing and music composition need to be protected.”





Gulzar, Javed and Zoya Akhtar