Exclusive! Gulzar returns to writing lyrics for children's film

Veteran lyricist, filmmaker, poet Gulzar who at 91, is selective about his work is all set to return to writing lyrics for a children's film, Masab Tank. In a conversation at his Bandra bungalow he tells us, "Writing for children is not just a desire or ambition, its an obligation. It has been treated in a very left handish way by writers. Masab tank is an area in Hyderabad, where the playing ground has been snatched from children and replaced by buildings. This project by Meka Rao really touched my heart." Gulzar

Ask him if we get to see him collaborating with daughter Meghna in her next, Daayra featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran and he says her film does not have any songs. "She said I will miss you but my script does not allow any songs. So that collaboration will have to wait."

The veteran who has penned some of the most iconic children's songs be it Lakdi Ki Kathi (Masoom, 1983) to Jungle Jungle Pata Chala Hai from The Jungle Book says he will continue writing for children. "Writing for children will continue till I grow up enough to be a child again."

He wants his protégé filmmaker - composer Vishal Bhardwaj to take the legacy forward. He says, "I hope Vishal continues making films for children like The Blue Umbrella. He has that special talent required to make songs that connect with children." He adds that his son-in- law Govind Sandhu too has written a book inspired by the plight of children in Gaza and Ukraine, while daughter Meghna has written a book on differently abled children.

He adds, "I have been working with Arushi an institute for specially abled children for about 40 years. I came across the institute while making my film Koshish (1972). Every year the children come down to participate in a city marathon and I have been walking with them for around two decades. These children are trained and working at jobs that showcase their talent."