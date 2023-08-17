Home / Entertainment / Gadar 2 box office day 6 collection: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film crosses 250 cr mark, moves fast towards 300 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 17, 2023 06:51 AM IST

Gadar 2 box office: The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer currently stands at ₹263.48 crore and will soon cross ₹300 crore.

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is churning big numbers each day. After a massive 55 crore haul on the Independence Day, the film dropped on Wednesday but still comfortably crossed the 250 crore mark with collection of 34.50 crore as per early estimates, as reported by Sacnilk.com. The film will soon cross the 300 crore mark. Also read: Will Gadar 2 beat Pathaan's box office records? Trade experts weigh in

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol on sets of Gadar 2 in Dharamshala.
Gadar 2 box office

Gadar 2 now stands at a domestic total of 263.48 crore. It had an impressive opening at 40 crore on Friday and went up to reach 51 crore on Sunday. It slowed down to 38.7 crore on Monday but its collection of 55 crore on Independence Day left many trade analysts wondering if it could now beat the year's blockbuster Pathaan.

Feeling confident of Gadar 2's chances of beating Pathaan, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told Hindustan Times on Wednesday, “Going by the trajectory it's on, Gadar 2 can possibly beat not just Pathaan, but any record there is. It's absolutely on a rampage right now. What you witnessed in cinemas on August 15 across India is absolutely historic."

Sunny Deol is happy

An overwhelmed Sunny Deol said at a press conference on Monday, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster in which Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina. It was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh as he enters Pakistan to rescue his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma. The film also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, Madhumalti Kapoor, Rakesh Bedi, Mushtaq Khan and Dolly Bindra.

