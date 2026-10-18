Los Angeles, Hollywood star Tom Cruise celebrated 40 years of his film "The Color of Money" and recalled meeting co-star Paul Newman and filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Actor Tom Cruise celebrates 40 years of 'The Color of Money'

The film was directed by Scorsese and also revolved around a retired pool shark, "Fast Eddie" Felson, as he mentors Cruise's character for the game. It released in 1986 and went on to earn over USD 52.29 million at the global box office.

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Cruise shared a post on his X handle on Saturday, which also featured pictures of the film. "40 years since making 'The Color of Money'. I had the privilege to have a general meeting with Paul Newman and separately with Martin Scorsese years before making this film, where they shared some of their wisdom on cinema," he wrote.

The actor said he set a "personal study course" and watched all the films of Newman and Scorsese prior to meeting them for the film. "Of course, I'd seen their films, but prior to meeting them for the first time, I set up a personal study course where I would watch their films in sequence from the beginning of their careers, up until the point in time. After being cast in 'The Color of Money', I once again studied all of their films in sequence," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Cruise said he will always be grateful for the casting and the generosity which Newman and Scorsese gave him. "Having studied their work, then being able to see firsthand these incredible artists, the towering legends of our field, at work on set, I was able to observe their practical application in every aspect of acting and filmmaking from their point of view." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cruise said he will always be grateful for the casting and the generosity which Newman and Scorsese gave him. "Having studied their work, then being able to see firsthand these incredible artists, the towering legends of our field, at work on set, I was able to observe their practical application in every aspect of acting and filmmaking from their point of view." {{/usCountry}}

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"I will always be grateful for this opportunity and for the generosity that Newman and Scorsese showed me with their knowledge of cinema and insight throughout the entire process. It was a pleasure and an honour to be part of this film with you all! I have carried this experience and knowledge with me my entire career," he added.

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The film also won Newman the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Fast Eddie Felson.

It also starred Forest Whitaker, John Turturro and Vito D'Ambrosio, among others.

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