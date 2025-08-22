Austin Butler reveals experiencing temporary blindness during The Bikeriders shoot: ‘I genuinely thought I was dying’

Actor Austin Butler revealed that he experienced temporary blindness for a few minutes before filming the movie The Bikeriders directed by Jeff Nichols, reported Deadline. Austin Butler revealed that he experienced temporary blindness during the shooting of The Bikeriders

Austin details about his ordeal

The Oscar nominee revealed that he experienced temporary blindness for a few minutes after he was awakened by a terrible migraine on a flight to film The Bikeriders, just as he was landing in Cincinnati, Ohio, to begin production on the Jeff Nichols film.

"It felt like life was being sucked from my body. I suddenly felt a euphoric sensation, and I actually genuinely thought I was dying," recalled Austin Butler to Men's Health as quoted by Deadline.

Chalking the episode up to a symptom of sleep deprivation, Butler noted his vision slowly returned, and he went to set, working the rest of the day, according to the outlet.

Inspired by Danny Lyon's 1968 photo book of the same name, writer/director Nichols' The Bikeriders follows the founding of the Vandals MC, a fictional late '60s Midwestern motorcycle club that begins as a place for outsiders before evolving into a full-blown gang, according to the outlet.

Butler said of acting, "For a long time, I felt that it had to be a tortured process and I would come out the other side broken."

After taking on several dark roles, the Elvis star credited actress Laura Dern with "helping me more and more to see that you can come out the other side, and maybe bits of you have healed, and synthesised, and metabolised. It can be therapeutic, in a way."

Austin talks about his recent viral dance moves

Recently, the actor also opened up about his viral dance moves after he attended 'Caught Stealing' co-star Bad Bunny's concert in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

According to PEOPLE, Butler, in a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealed what exactly happened that night.

The 33-year-old actor explained that he was at the concert with Caught Stealing director Darren Aronofsky.

Butler thought they were going to be part of the audience, but instead, they ended up on a secondary stage during a part of the show.

To make things more interesting, Butler said he was given an edible right before the concert.

"I thought it was a good idea, but it was not," he said with a laugh. Butler, who says he doesn't like being the centre of attention, found himself torn.

"So, suddenly I'm on stage with Bad Bunny, and the edible is working," said Butler. "It was wild. So it's like my brain is in two movies. One is like, 'Benito and I had lunch earlier in the day, I'm just like, so proud of him,'" he added.

"I'm watching him, going like, 'Oh my God, look how much you mean to everyone here.' I'm like, falling in love with Puerto Rican culture and the dancing, and everybody is so sexy and amazing," he continued.

"And then the other part of me is like, 'Don't dance, because you'll take attention away from him. This is his moment.'"

As per PEOPLE, Butler, in the viral clip, can be seen swaying his hips with his arms crossed.

He explained that every time he uncrossed his arms, he felt like he was drawing too much attention. (ANI)