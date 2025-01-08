Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber call it quits after 3 years of dating, ‘no bad blood’ between them

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have reportedly split after three years of dating. The couple called it quits toward the end of 2024. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber call it quits after 3 years of dating (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP, Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

A source told TMZ that the decision was mutual, and there is no bitterness or animosity between the pair. Notably, the Elvis actor was absent from the Gerber family's recent vacation in Mexico.

Why did Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber split?

Sources told TMZ that Gerber, 23, and Butler, 33, ended their relationship "around the end of 2024,” and added that there is "no bad blood" between them. The source noted that the pair split as "the relationship just simply ran its course."

Gerber and Butler first sparked romance rumours when they attended a yoga session together in Los Angeles in December 2021. They were later spotted together several times, and went on to make their red carpet debut at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in March 2022.

That May, Butler and Gerber attended the 2022 Met Gala together. Gerber also supported Butler throughout the 2022-2023 awards season as Elvis earned him various accolades. The two were also seen kissing at the Golden Globes.

In May 2024, a source told People, “Kaia and Austin are going strong."

Talking about the couple's Memorial Day weekend in New York City, the insider told the outlet, "They held hands the entire way to dinner and stopped and hugged a few times before going into a club [on May 24]. They definitely looked happy and in love.”

Gerber revealed why she and Butler kept a low profile in an interview with WSJ. Magazine. “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she told the outlet in February.

Gerber previously famously dated Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi. Butler, on the other hand, dated High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens for eight years before separating in January 2020.