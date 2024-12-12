Austin Butler to play Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s new adaptation of American Psycho

Luca Guadagnino is set to entertain the audience with his new interpretation of the Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel American Psycho. According to Variety, Hollywood heartthrob Austin Butler has landed the iconic and unsettling role of Patrick Bateman in the film. Austin Butler to play Patrick Bateman in American Psycho which was originally played by Christian Bale.

(Also Read: Austin Butler on playing the ‘ugly and bald’ Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two: ‘I based him on animals’)

Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho not a remake

The film will not be a remake of the 2000 film, which starred Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, but a new adaptation of Ellis’ novel. According to the report, Guadagnino, who is best known for Call Me by Your Name, Challengers and most recently Queer, will bring a new take on the book which could have a larger erotic emphasis than the original horror satire. With a script by Scott Z. Burns, the film will reportedly offer a new perspective on the classic tale.

Austin Butler not the first choice for American Psycho

Before Austin Butler was roped in for the role, there were rumours that Jacob Elordi was being considered for the role of Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho. However, due to undisclosed reasons, Jacob couldn't secure the role. For the unversed, Austin and Jacob also share another connection. They both played the role of Elvis in movies by Baz Luhrmann (Elvis) and Sofia Coppola (Priscilla), respectively.

American Psycho, starring Christian Bale, came out in 2000. It follows the tale of twisted world Patrick Bateman, an investment banker in the 1980s in New York City who is also a Wall Street yuppie and serial killer. While Austin Butler is set to play the role of Patrick Bateman in the new adaptation, according to reports, Guadagnino might have have interpreted the Patrick Bateman character in a much different way than its previous incarnation.

Meanwhile, Luca Guadagnino just wrapped the shoot of After the Hunt starring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield. The thriller film has a screenplay by Nira Garret and also stars Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny in key roles. Austin Buttler, on the other hand, was last seen in the American war drama miniseries, Masters of the Air, created by John Shiban and John Orloff for Apple TV+. He was also part of Denis Villenueve's Dune 2.