BAFTA 2026 nominations: Standouts, major snubs and how they differ from the Oscars

The BAFTA 2026 Film Awards nominations were unveiled to immediate scrutiny, reflecting the fierce competition of this year’s awards season. While several expected frontrunners dominated the list, the limited top-category slots, especially in best film, left notable contenders on the sidelines, resulting in a lineup defined by clear winners, high-profile snubs and contrasts with Oscar voting patterns. The Oscar nominations came earlier this year, so the mix of snubs and surprises was more glaring and crucial. Bafta 2026 nominations included notable snubs, including Wicked: For Good and Frankesntsein, highlighting disparities with Oscar nominations.

Heavyweights hold the line As predicted, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet and Marty Supreme emerged as the backbone of the 2026 BAFTA nominations. Each film appeared across multiple top-tier categories, confirming their status as awards-season juggernauts rather than late-breaking surprises. Their dominance reflected months of critical momentum and strong industry backing, with BAFTA voters largely affirming the consensus that had already formed earlier in the race.

The 5 slot problem: Best film casualties There is a considerable list of films that had buzz, longlist strength or Oscar support but ultimately failed to land a BAFTA best film nomination. For instance, Wicked: For Good, one of the most high-profile, was omitted. Despite eight longlist mentions and major studio backing, the sequel failed to break into the top category and was limited to costume and hair & make-up nominations. Another miss was Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. The film found solid support in craft categories and picked up a supporting actor nod for Jacob Elordi, yet it missed out on Best Film entirely. This was especially notable given that the movie did secure a Best Film nomination at the Oscars, highlighting a clear BAFTA–Academy split.

I Swear is one of the stronger longlist performers, converting five of its six mentions into nominations. The only miss? Best Film. The snub suggested strong branch-level support, but not the broad consensus needed to crack the final five.

Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia landed high-profile nominations, including best director and acting nods for Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, but still failed to make the Best Film slot.

While Nuremberg's exclusion from best film was less surprising by nomination morning, the film’s failure to convert any of its six longlist spots made it one of the most dramatic fallouts of the year and firmly placed it among the casualties of an overcrowded field.