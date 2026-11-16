Los Angeles, "The Odyssey" star Matt Damon says his best friend Ben Affleck loved Robert Pattinson's villainous turn as Antinous in the Christopher Nolan-directed epic saga about Odysseus' journey back home after the war of Troy.

Ben Affleck loved Robert Pattinson’s performance in ‘The Odyssey’, says Matt Damon

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Damon played the titular hero in the movie, Anne Hathaway his wife Penelope, who is fighting off suitors ready to marry her and claim the throne of Ithaaca. Pattinson plays Antinous, the crafty ringleader of the suitors.

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"Ben Affleck probably talked to me for 20 minutes about just Rob after he saw the movie," Damon told Entertainment Weekly after a screening of the film at the David Geffen Theater in the Academy Museum on Saturday night.

"When they talk about a brave performance - Ben goes, 'You had the benefit of all of the might and power of Christopher Nolan storytelling at your back' and I went, 'Yeah.' And he goes, 'Rob had all of the weight and heft and power of Christopher Nolan's storytelling coming down on him. And the way he did it, it was like watching a guy run into an avalanche.'"

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{{^usCountry}} Damon agreed with Affleck's praise for Pattinson, who has had a great year with back to back hits in "The Odyssey", "Primetime" and "The Drama". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Damon agreed with Affleck's praise for Pattinson, who has had a great year with back to back hits in "The Odyssey", "Primetime" and "The Drama". {{/usCountry}}

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"Any moment that he could be more cowardly, more hateable, you could see his wheels turning: 'How could I make this even worse for myself?' And it was so fun to watch because he's such a dynamic actor and so interesting," Damon said, praising his co-star.

Pattinson teamed up with Nolan on "The Odyssey" after starring in the 2020 sci-fi action thriller "Tenet", where he played the role of mysterious operative Neil.

Pattinson's fourth release this year is "Dune: Part Three," which is in theatres on December 18.

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