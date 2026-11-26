Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled a bitter legal fight over the sale of a French winery they bought together, the former couple said Wednesday.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle bitter winery battle more less

In a terse statement provided to US media, the Hollywood stars gave no details on the agreement for Chateau Miraval, the upscale estate whose ownership became bound up in a vicious divorce.

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"We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further," the statement said.

"Any comments in media stories attributed to 'sources' are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us," the statement, cited by People, said.

Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, who have six children together, split in 2016 after 12 years together. Their acrimonious divorce was not finalized until 2024.

Midway through the legal tussle, Jolie sold her stake in the winery to a unit of the Stoli Group, the global drinks behemoth behind Stolichnaya vodka.

In legal filings, Pitt claimed the sale violated an agreement that required prior approval from both parties.

Jolie shot back with a countersuit accusing her estranged husband of being "vindictive."

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{{^usCountry}} The "Lara Croft" star claimed in earlier filings that Pitt had refused to buy her out of the winery because she would not sign a non-disclosure agreement that her legal team said was an attempt to keep her quiet about alleged domestic abuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The "Lara Croft" star claimed in earlier filings that Pitt had refused to buy her out of the winery because she would not sign a non-disclosure agreement that her legal team said was an attempt to keep her quiet about alleged domestic abuse. {{/usCountry}}

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Those allegations included an incident aboard a private jet in which she said Pitt had "choked" one of their children and hit another, as the family flew from California to France in September 2016.

No criminal charges were ever filed over the allegations.

Pitt and Jolie first got together after co-starring as married assassins in the 2005 hit film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

Pitt was married to "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston at the time.

The couple became one of the most marketable pairings in Hollywood, with press and fans referring to them as "Brangelina."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.