Brian Cox questions how can his ‘old friend' Kevin Spacey be cancelled, says he never found him 'abusive'

Actor Brian Cox has come out in support of Kevin Spacey, who was accused of sexual abuse and then cleared of all charges in a high-profile criminal trial over 18 months ago. Speaking with iNEWS, Brian called Kevin his "old friend" and questioned how he could get cancelled. (Also Read | HBO star Brian Cox calls Bible 'worst books ever' with ‘lies and propaganda’; internet fumes) Brian Cox has supported his 'friend' Kevin Spacey.

Brian Cox supports his ‘old friend’ Kevin Spacey

“Kevin is an old friend of mine. All right, Kevin did certain things…We all used to worry about Kevin. But at the same time, you don’t destroy a man’s career because of what he’s…He also did a lot of extraordinary work. And I find that really petty, and I just don’t like it. It’s sneaky and petty and not right,” Brian said.

Brian Cox says Kevin Spacey isn't 'abusive'

"We live in a free society, so people are allowed to be who they are, and they sometimes push their luck, particularly in the sexual area of life. Not everybody is abusive. I’ve never found Kevin Spacey abusive. He was misguided, certainly, in terms of his sexuality, but that’s to do with him coming to terms with his own sexuality and how he’s dealt with that and the dilemma that it’s caused in his life. And I think that one is to try to understand where he’s coming from and what that’s about. We’ve got to an age now where people are going, ‘Oh, that’s bad, he’s out, boom, he’s cancelled.’ What do you mean ‘cancelled’? How dare you cancel anybody?” he asked.

About Kevin Spacey

Various allegations of sexual offences against Kevin first emerged in 2017 as part of the nascent #MeToo movement. He has, however, always denied the allegations. Kevin has been accused by over 30 men of sexual misconduct spanning a number of years. In 2023, jurors at Southwark Crown Court found him not guilty of sexual offences relating to four men between 2001 and 2013. Various other charges against him were dropped.

His acquittal in 2023 followed a New York court in 2022 dismissing a $40 million civil sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against him. Amid allegations, Netflix had ended further production of House of Cards. Not only this, his agent and publicist dropped him as a client. The actor was also removed from All the Money in the World, for which he had already shot.