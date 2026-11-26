To call Avengers: Doomsday’s cast stacked would be an understatement. The Marvel film boasts one of the biggest ensembles seen in cinema history, rivalling the MCU’s own Avengers: Endgame from seven years ago. And while many expected appearances have fans hyped up, the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers is one of the highlights. The actor has now revealed he earlier spurned Marvel bosses’ attempts to get him back.

Chris Evans refused chance to return as Steve Rogers

Chris Evans (centre) takes the centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Steve Rogers was the original Captain America in the MCU, with the mantle passing to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) after a brief flirtation with John Walker (Wyatt Russel). The character is one of the cornerstones of the franchise, as he helped set up the first Avengers film. His arc concluded nicely in Endgame, and Evans reiterated that he was ‘retired’ from Marvel films.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Evans recalled that it was not a gimmick and that he had actually rejected an offer from Marvel to continue playing Steve Rogers after Endgame. While filming Endgame, Lou D’Esposito (co-president, Marvel Studios) and Kevin Feige took Evans to dinner.

Deep Dive Why did Chris Evans initially turn down Marvel’s offer to return as Steve Rogers? Evans said he was happy with how Steve’s story wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame. Although he thought Marvel’s pitch was good, returning was not what he wanted to do at the time. What role did Marvel pitch Chris Evans after Avengers: Endgame? Marvel proposed that Steve Rogers would no longer be Captain America and would instead become Nomad, an identity Steve takes in the comics after giving up the Captain America mantle. How does Steve Rogers return in Avengers: Doomsday? The trailer shows the Fantastic Four travelling back in time to bring Steve to the main timeline. After learning that his choice to alter the timeline may have drawn Doctor Doom’s wrath, Steve returns to join the Avengers.

“They said, ‘We’d love to continue making movies with you. Steve would no longer be Captain America; he would be Nomad,’” the actor said. Nomad was Steve Rogers’ identity in the comics after he gave up the Captain America identity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Evans recalled Marvel Studios’ pitch was good, but he did not want to return. “They sent me a pitch, and it was a great pitch. It really was. But for whatever reason at the time, I was very happy with how things wrapped up. It didn’t feel like it was the thing I was looking to do at the time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evans recalled Marvel Studios’ pitch was good, but he did not want to return. “They sent me a pitch, and it was a great pitch. It really was. But for whatever reason at the time, I was very happy with how things wrapped up. It didn’t feel like it was the thing I was looking to do at the time.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Featured Video

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Steve Rogers returns in Doomsday

A post-credits scene at the end of Endgame showed Steve Rogers had travelled back in time after returning the Infinity Stones, choosing to stay with Peggy Carter and raising a family with her. The re-released Endgame Encore changed that scene with Peggy and Steve being visited by Loki, who offers to ‘help’ them. The final trailer for Doomsday further reveals that the couple has a teenage son who is unaware of Steve’s past. But after he is visited by the Fantastic Four, Steve realises his choice to alter the timeline may have incurred Doctor Doom’s wrath, and he returns to join the Avengers.

Avengers: Doomsday is releasing in theatres worldwide on December 18. It arrives in India one day prior, on December 17. The film is already shattering box office records for advance bookings in India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}