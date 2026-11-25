Chris Hemsworth has been part of more Marvel Cinematic Universe films than most of his new castmates. Save for Samuel L. Jackson, he has appeared in more MCU films than any other actor on the roster. Avengers: Doomsday will be his ninth outing as Thor, the God of Thunder. This time, even as his old co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are returning with him, the bulk of the Doomsday cast are people who were introduced after Endgame. Hemsworth admits he feels like the ‘odd one out’.

Chris Hemsworth on return as Thor

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in Avengers Doomsday. more less

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In an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, Chris Hemsworth said that he felt like “the odd one out” on the sets of Doomsday, as he was surrounded by this swath of Marvel’s next-generation actors. In the newest trailer, his character even addresses this in a cheeky fashion as he talks to the ‘new Avengers’ and says, “I don’t even know who half of you are!”

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Talking about being the franchise veteran, he said, “Being on set and now feeling like one of the elder statesmen, or one of the elders, was oddly uncomfortable at first. Then I was having that conversation [with] Chris Evans and the Russos. What it led to is, well, no, we are experienced. We started this journey over a decade ago.”

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Deep Dive Why did Chris Hemsworth feel like the odd one out on the Avengers: Doomsday set? Hemsworth was surrounded by many younger Marvel actors introduced after Avengers: Endgame. He said feeling like one of the franchise’s elder statesmen was “oddly uncomfortable” at first. What did Chris Hemsworth say about Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom? Hemsworth said it felt “oddly unsettling” to see Downey transformed into a villain. He said the character did not feel like Iron Man, Tony Stark or even Downey himself. When does Avengers: Doomsday release, and which Marvel teams are in it? The film is scheduled to open in India on December 17, 2026, and worldwide on December 18. Its cast brings together the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.

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Hemsworth on Downey's Doom

{{^usCountry}} Avengers: Doomsday is directed by the Russo Brothers, who are also returning to the franchise seven years after Endgame. The film is led by a host of younger actors who took on the franchise's lead roles after the OG Avengers departed post-Endgame. The big three return, however. Apart from the two Chrises, Robert Downey Jr. also returns but plays the villain Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man. Hemsworth added that it was unusual to work with Downey, as he was now playing a villain. Calling the feeling “oddly unsettling, in the best way,” the actor added, “All of a sudden, he’s entirely twisted and transformed into something else. That’s not Iron Man, that’s not Tony Stark, that’s not even Robert Downey.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avengers: Doomsday is directed by the Russo Brothers, who are also returning to the franchise seven years after Endgame. The film is led by a host of younger actors who took on the franchise's lead roles after the OG Avengers departed post-Endgame. The big three return, however. Apart from the two Chrises, Robert Downey Jr. also returns but plays the villain Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man. Hemsworth added that it was unusual to work with Downey, as he was now playing a villain. Calling the feeling “oddly unsettling, in the best way,” the actor added, “All of a sudden, he’s entirely twisted and transformed into something else. That’s not Iron Man, that’s not Tony Stark, that’s not even Robert Downey.” {{/usCountry}}

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Avengers: Doomsday release date

Avengers: Doomsday is releasing in theatres worldwide on December 18. It arrives in India one day prior, on December 17. The film is already shattering box office records for advance bookings in India. The film will lead into Avengers: Secret Wars, the sixth Avengers film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is slated for a 2019 release.