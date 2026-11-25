Chris Hemsworth has been part of more Marvel Cinematic Universe films than most of his new castmates. Save for Samuel L. Jackson, he has appeared in more MCU films than any other actor on the roster. Avengers: Doomsday will be his ninth outing as Thor, the God of Thunder. This time, even as his old co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are returning with him, the bulk of the Doomsday cast are people who were introduced after Endgame. Hemsworth admits he feels like the ‘odd one out’.
Chris Hemsworth on return as Thor
In an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, Chris Hemsworth said that he felt like “the odd one out” on the sets of Doomsday, as he was surrounded by this swath of Marvel’s next-generation actors. In the newest trailer, his character even addresses this in a cheeky fashion as he talks to the ‘new Avengers’ and says, “I don’t even know who half of you are!”
Talking about being the franchise veteran, he said, “Being on set and now feeling like one of the elder statesmen, or one of the elders, was oddly uncomfortable at first. Then I was having that conversation [with] Chris Evans and the Russos. What it led to is, well, no, we are experienced. We started this journey over a decade ago.”
Deep Dive
Why did Chris Hemsworth feel like the odd one out on the Avengers: Doomsday set?
What did Chris Hemsworth say about Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom?
When does Avengers: Doomsday release, and which Marvel teams are in it?
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Hemsworth on Downey's Doom
Avengers: Doomsday is directed by the Russo Brothers, who are also returning to the franchise seven years after Endgame. The film is led by a host of younger actors who took on the franchise's lead roles after the OG Avengers departed post-Endgame. The big three return, however. Apart from the two Chrises, Robert Downey Jr. also returns but plays the villain Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man. Hemsworth added that it was unusual to work with Downey, as he was now playing a villain. Calling the feeling “oddly unsettling, in the best way,” the actor added, “All of a sudden, he’s entirely twisted and transformed into something else. That’s not Iron Man, that’s not Tony Stark, that’s not even Robert Downey.”{{/usCountry}}
Avengers: Doomsday is directed by the Russo Brothers, who are also returning to the franchise seven years after Endgame. The film is led by a host of younger actors who took on the franchise's lead roles after the OG Avengers departed post-Endgame. The big three return, however. Apart from the two Chrises, Robert Downey Jr. also returns but plays the villain Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man. Hemsworth added that it was unusual to work with Downey, as he was now playing a villain. Calling the feeling “oddly unsettling, in the best way,” the actor added, “All of a sudden, he’s entirely twisted and transformed into something else. That’s not Iron Man, that’s not Tony Stark, that’s not even Robert Downey.”{{/usCountry}}
Avengers: Doomsday release date
Avengers: Doomsday is releasing in theatres worldwide on December 18. It arrives in India one day prior, on December 17. The film is already shattering box office records for advance bookings in India. The film will lead into Avengers: Secret Wars, the sixth Avengers film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is slated for a 2019 release.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.