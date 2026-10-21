Los Angeles, Daniel Craig's Tom Ford suit in "Skyfall", Omega watches, movie posters and other memorabilia from the long-running 007 franchise are up for an online global auction, allowing Bond fans to own a piece of movie history.

Daniel Craig's James Bond suit, posters, first edition of Ian Fleming novel up for online auction

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Propstore's online 'The James Bond Auction' features 400 lots spanning every film in the long-running series and highlighting the franchise's evolution, from 1962's "Dr. No" through 2021's "No Time to Die". The auction is now available for worldwide bids, which can be placed through the auction link, and it runs until October 27, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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Craig's suit, shirt and cufflinks from the 2012 movie are expected to sell for as much as USD 53,000. The Omega watch, Tom Ford sunglasses as well as other costumes that he wore in the movie are also up for sale.

A dress and sandals that Ana de Armas wore in "No Time to Die" are expected to fetch around USD 53,000.

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{{^usCountry}} The auction includes a set of 14 first-edition books by Bond author Ian Fleming that is expected to sell over USD 50,000. A linen-backed British quad poster for "Dr. No", a clapperboard from 1983's "Octopussy" is also up for bidding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The auction includes a set of 14 first-edition books by Bond author Ian Fleming that is expected to sell over USD 50,000. A linen-backed British quad poster for "Dr. No", a clapperboard from 1983's "Octopussy" is also up for bidding. {{/usCountry}}

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"James Bond has a unique place in popular culture, and interest remains strong to this day," Propstore director of consignments Alastair McCrea told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Bond has been part of cinema for over 60 years, with each generation having its own Bond, its own favorite film and memorable moments. One person grew up with Sean Connery, another with Pierce Brosnan, another with Daniel Craig, so you can still have three generations of the same family debating over who the best 007 is. That's what makes collecting Bond so appealing; there's something for everyone, whether it's the films, the actors, the gadgets, posters, costumes or the original artwork. Very few film franchises can claim that, and it's a big part of why the collecting market remains so strong."

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