Los Angeles, Filmmaker David Fincher says he was once approached to lead the big budget production of "The Lord of the Rings" prequel series but turned it down.

David Fincher calls DC studio dysfunctional, says he turned down 'The Lord of the Rings' series more less

The director, known for cult favourites such as "The Social Network", "Se7en", "Fight Club" and shows "House of Cards" as well as "Mindhunter", also spoke about how the space for the individual voice is shrinking in Hollywood during an appearance on Josh Horowitz's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast.

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"I got offered - what is the Lord of the Rings thing at Amazon?" Fincher asked Horowitz.

"Oh, Rings of Power," Horowitz said.

"I got offered that … to be the showrunner. This is before it went to Amazon, right? And I was like, 'No way.' It's an extension of a corporate interest," the director said.

The director said that he admired "Guardians of the Galaxy" filmmaker James Gunn's decision to take on the DC Studios co-chief job, which Gunn left recently after Paramount-Warner Bros merger.

"I mean, I look at James Gunn and I think, 'Those are bigger b**** than I have. I would not to take on DC and all of its dysfunction. Like, its innate DNA is dysfunctional.

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{{^usCountry}} "I think there's a horrible constricting of the business right now. You know, with Paramount, Warner Bros … It's becoming more and more difficult to protect the individual voice in cinema." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think there's a horrible constricting of the business right now. You know, with Paramount, Warner Bros … It's becoming more and more difficult to protect the individual voice in cinema." {{/usCountry}}

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Despite stating his aversion to big budget corporate controlled productions, Fincher revealed that he was once "very interested in the idea of Star Wars" and had discussions with Kathleen Kennedy about taking Lucasfilm public before the company was sold to Disney in 2012.

Fincher's latest directorial "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth", written by Quentin Tarantino, reunites him with his "Fight Club" star Brad Pitt.

The Netflix movie is a follow-up to Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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